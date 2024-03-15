Google I/O announced for May, here are a few devices that could launch

Quick summary Google I/O, the annual developer conference, will be held on 14 May 2024. The Pixel 8a is likely to be announced, Android 15 will be discussed, and you can expect a tease for the Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2.

Google has announced that Google I/O – its annual developer conference – will take place on 14 May 2024. It will be held at the company's Mountain View headquarters in California and we're expecting the opening keynote to be streamed for all to watch.

Like Apple's WWDC conference, Google I/O is primarily for developers. It's a chance for Google to engage with the developer community, share new features across its various platforms and ensure that those working behind the scenes to create new experiences across Android, Gemini and other platforms have all the tools and information they need.

The opening keynote is of much more interest. It's common to see Sundar Pichai giving a state of the nation on all things Google, often focusing on AI and machine learning. There has been an explosion of interest in AI over the last 12 months thanks largely to the likes of Open AI's ChatGPT. But Google has long been involved with AI, both as part of other products, like Call Screen on its phones, and more recently through products like Gemini.

For many people, however, the key figure to watch out for is Rick Osterloh. Osterloh heads up the devices and services at Google and he's the one of other has the pleasure of introducing new hardware - which is what you're probably interested in.

What will be announced at Google I/O?

We're expecting to see a number of new devices either announced or teased at Google I/O.

Google Pixel 8a

Google's more affordable smartphone often makes its debut at Google I/O, bringing with it many of the skills of the flagship phone at a lower price. The Pixel 8a is expected to run on the Tensor 3 hardware, but not offer all the camera skills of the Pixel 8 models.

Google Pixel 9 family

Google has taken the unusual step in previous years of giving a comprehensive look at new devices - even if they aren't launched until October. That means we might see the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro teased, if not fully revealed. The new design might be shown off, we might also be introduced to the new hardware powering it.

Google Tensor 4

Google is expected to move to the next generation of hardware for its new devices and that would be the Tensor 4. This is expected to make a big jump in performance, particularly focusing on AI skills. It's not expected to appear in a device until the Pixel 9 launches in October, but Google I/O is a chance to make the first reveal of that hardware.

Google Pixel Fold 2

Having moved into the folding phone space in 2023, Google's follow-up is expected to have larger displays and sport a new design. While the hardware has leaked, we only expecting confirmation of the Fold 2 at Google I/O rather than the full launch. That might happen in June (as per the original Fold) or October with the Pixel 9.

Android 15

Android 15 is already well into development testing, but so far nothing has been said about the big features that the software will offer. That's what Google I/O is going to be used for. We're likely to hear more about the transition from Google Assistant to Gemini and a whole lot more.

AI, AI, AI

It's unlikely that any section of the Google I/O keynote will lack a mention of AI. Google has been talking about machine learning and large language models for many years, and now there's a much greater awareness of what AI is and what AI can do. You can expect to hear more about complex AI models running on devices to boost privacy, lower data demands and increase speed, while also an emphasis on social responsibility when it comes to developing AI solutions.