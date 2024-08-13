Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro just launched with top notch ANC and battery life

Quick Summary The Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro just launched at the Made by Google event. They pack in a ton of useful upgrades, including better ANC and unreal battery life.

The Made by Google event is live right now, bringing fans the best new technology from the brand. There are a host of new devices on offer, marking a solid new generation for the brand.

We've just seen the all new Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro. These have been rumoured for a little while, and are long overdue – the current Google Pixel Buds Pro have been around for over two years now!

So, what are the key features here? Well, there's a lot to like, actually. The new model is designed to be the most comfortable and secure-fitting earbuds ever, making use of 45 million data points from ear scans to create the optimal shape. That's a welcome change – our reviewer, Mike Lowe, found the old ones to be a little uncomfortable after a while.

The new buds feature a Tensor A1 chip. That's the first time a Tensor chip has appeared in a pair of earbuds, and could mark a significant step. The processor was designed to offer advanced audio processing, as well as powering Google AI.

The brand claims that this chip can process audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound, which seems like an absolute masterstroke. That's fed directly into the noise cancellation algorithm, where Silent Seal 2.0 technology processes sound up to 3 million times per second. That should help to ensure up to twice as much noise cancellation as we found on the previous generation – another point of contention there.

Elsewhere, the buds are powered by a single 11mm driver. That offers powerful bass response, but also uses a high-frequency chamber to bring enhanced treble to the listener.

Perhaps the most impressive spec, though, is the battery life on offer. We'd heard rumours about an 8 hours listening time, though it was unclear if that included the use of ANC. Remarkably, it does! 30 hours in total with all ANC and the charging case is positively bonkers, and should keep you locked in your own world for a long while.