Google just brought the fight to Samsung with three new Pixel 9 models revealed

Quick Summary Google has revealed three new phones for its 2024 line-up: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL – creating a size differentiation by offering 6.3- and 6.8-inch Pro models. This is closer to a reverse pyramid of Samsung's approach to its flagship line-up, comprising the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra – the S24 being 6.2-inch, the Plus 6.7-inch.

When it comes to the best phones, the Google Pixel series has long been up there – indeed, the flagship has won the T3 Awards Best Phone gong before – but the 2024 line-up sees a major change in Google's overall offering. This time the Pixel Pro comes in two size options.

At its summer Made by Google event, Google revealed that there will be three new Pixel phones – the smallest Pixel 9, at 6.3-inches; the same-size but higher-spec Pixel 9 Pro; and the largest Pixel 9 Pro XL, at 6.8-inches – in addition to the company's second-gen foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It's common for brands to offer a similar line-up, so this is Google bringing the fight to the likes of Samsung and Apple. The former of that pair has its 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 and larger 6.7-inch Plus model. Apple, meanwhile, sells the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, offering customers a choice.

It's clearly a model that's been working for customers – and Google cites demand as the reason for the two-size change. Previously the Pixel was the small model and the Pixel Pro the larger, not offering that middle-ground for those customers who wanted the power but not the size. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL share the same specs, save for the increase in scale, the larger display, battery capacity and charging speed of the latter model.

Pixel 9 v Pixel 9 Pro v Pixel 9 Pro XL

(Image credit: Google / Future)

So what else can you expect of the 2024 Pixel line-up? There's a quick-glance comparison table below to highlight the key feature and specification differences, with a deeper dive in the text beyond:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Display: 6.3-inch Actua (OLED), 1800-2700 nits 6.3-inch Super Actua (OLED), 2000-3000nits 6.8-inch Super Actua (OLED), 2000-3000nits Resolution & Refresh: 1080 x 2424 (422ppi), 60-120Hz 1280 x 2856 (495ppi), 1-120Hz 1344 x 2992 (486ppi), 1-120Hz Processor & RAM: Tensor G4, 12GB RAM Tensor G4, 16GB RAM Tensor G4, 16GB RAM Battery & Charging: 4700mAh, up to 30W wired 4700mAh, up to 30W wired 5060mAh, up to 45W wired Size (WxHxD) & Weight: 72 x 152.8 x 8.5mm / 198g 72 x 152.8 x 8.5mm / 199g 76.7 x 162.8 x 8.5mm 221g Cameras: Dual: 50MP main, 48MP wide Triple: 50MP main, 48MP wide, 48MP 5x tele Triple: 50MP main, 48MP wide, 48MP 5x tele Selfie camera: 10.5MP 42MP 42MP Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Temperature sensor: No Yes Yes

All three models have a slightly different appearance this year, with the distinctive 'camera bar' design to the rear reduced into a more island-style bump which covers the majority of the rear – but not to the edge. That's the same on all three phones, except, of course, that the Pixel 9 is a dual-camera setup, while the Pro models offer a trio of cameras.

These cameras are almost identical to the Pixel 8 Pro predecessor, except for a new sensor being used for the 5x telephoto zoom, and Google claims its whole processing pipeline has changed for further improved images. The progress, therefore, seems to be software-driven.

(Image credit: Google)

Software is a key part of Google phones, of course, with the latest version of Android (plus support for 7 years of system, security and feature drops) appearing for all three of these Pixel handsets. Google's artificial intelligence (AI) via Gemini is baked in, too, and if you buy a handset before 15 November then you get a year of Gemini Advanced for free (£18.99/$19.99 per month value).

As per Samsung's advances with Galaxy AI, Google's AI is where many of the new Pixel phones' feature advances stem from. There are many: Pixel Screenshots can save, organise and recall information within images by asking questions via voice; Pixel Studio is an AI image-generator, which uses the company's Imagen 3 (large language model) for creative text- or voice-prompted creations; Call Notes can transcribe a call in real-time to your notes; and there are even more contextual Android app-based solutions to arrive in the future.

(Image credit: Google)

It's not all AI-based, though. The way Google has enhanced the design of each phone is an important factor. The screen bezel has shrunk, for example, giving an even more contemporary look and feel to take on key best Android phone rivals. Those screens are brighter than ever before too.

There's finally been some movement in fast-charging too: the Pixel 9 Pro XL can support up to 45W wired charging – although you'll need to buy the equivalent charger, as one isn't included in the box. The other two Pixel handsets offer 30W charging, so are a step down – presumably owed to battery capacity and Google's decision, like Samsung's, to go easy on fast-charging solutions. All handsets have Qi wireless charging too.

In terms of pricing, there's a change there too: it's increased year on year. The Pixel 9 will be priced from £799/$799/AU$1349 (128GB); the Pixel 9 Pro from £999/$999/AU$1699 (128GB); the Pixel 9 Pro XL from £1099/$1099/AU$1849 (128GB). On-sale date for all three handsets is 22 August, with pre-orders open now.