Google Pixel event live blog: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 expected

More Snoop Dogg? (Image credit: Meta) Last week here at T3 we covered the launch of the Meta Quest 3 live, in that presentation from the Zuck himself we were treated to a fever dream-like experience. Snoop Dogg playing Dungeons and Dragons with us. Meta's new AI personalities look like a lot of fun (and creepy) and Google famously loves AI too. I doubt we'll see anything quite on that level, but a boy can dream, can't he? Perhaps we'll get Usher helping us book cinema tickets, or Taylor Swift giving us NFL updates? In all seriousness, we might see a bit more of Google's own AI Google Bard, hopefully in the Pixel phones and Pixel 2 Smartwatch.

Attack of the affordable Androids (Image credit: Samsung) Staff Writer Andy Sansom back in charge here, with less than two hours to go when our Tech Editor Mike Lowe will be frantically bringing you all the latest as it happens, you should see him in action, like an octopus on the DJ decks.



While we're all waiting for the first glimpse of the Google Pixel 8, Samsung another manufacturer of the best Android phones, has announced a new phone itself. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sounds like a mid-range phone that brings the best of the S23 range at a more affordable price point. Google's Pixel 7a is likely still going to be cheaper if you're after the ultimate affordable Android.

It's a kind of magic (Image credit: Google) Another new feature we should see more of today is the Magic Editor. That's the updated version of the Magic Eraser tool, and was teased at Google IO in the summer. That feature also appeared in the recent leaked advert for the devices, giving us hope of seeing it arrive here. The feature utilises AI to enable users to make powerful edits to their photos, moving and changing objects to craft the perfect image. It even showcased changing things like the sky or your outfit, to ensure you get the shot you want – even if you couldn't snap it first time out.

Will Google flip the script? (Image credit: Google) With all the talk of the Google Pixel 8 range, you may have missed the news of a new foldable phone from the brand. That was spotted in some code for the Pixel Buds app recently, and makes reference to a previously unheard of device. While there's no way of knowing what that is, we're confident it's one of two options: a reworked Google Pixel Fold, or a new Google Pixel Flip. Will we be treated to a sneak peak at today's event? It's unlikely. Aside from this snippet of code and some references in a previous road map for the brand, we've not seen any other leaks about such a device. And – with the greatest of respect to Google – they aren't the best at keeping new products under wraps, so it would be a huge surprise. Still, we can hope. It would certainly cause some fans to flip out.

Shot on Pixel 8 (Image credit: Android Authority) While we've talked about the camera hardware already, it's certainly not the only new part of the camera worth mentioning. There's said to be a host of new software improvements too, which should make life with the Google Pixel 8 much easier. We've even seen some images showing off a few of the features. An account called PBKreviews – who also showed off an unboxing video of the new handset – shared snaps using the zoom and the night mode on the device. The results are really impressive. In particular, the zoomed shots at 5x retain a remarkable degree of clarity and detail. It looks like the Pixel 8 is going to continue the trend for top camera tech, then.

AI integration (Image credit: Mishaal Rahman) Of course, this is Google, and it wouldn't be a Google event without talk of AI – need I remind you of the Google IO event in the Summer, which mentioned it over 140 times? And, if the leaked ad we saw last week is anything to go by, this event will be no different. The brand appear to be pushing the AI capabilities of the Google Pixel 8 hard this time out. Features spanning the camera, call screening and web pages all utilise AI to enhance the experience. That should be enhanced with the new processor too. The Tensor chips have always been good for AI tasks, and there's no sign of that changing this time out. All in all, that should make it far easier to use in day to day life – no bad thing at all.

Watch your step (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Right, let's leave the phones alone for a second and talk about another product expected to drop today – the Google Pixel Watch 2. That model looks set to offer a decent boost over the original Google Pixel Watch, making it an attractive proposition. The key part in that upgrade is a new chip. Rumours suggest Google will include a Snapdragon W5 series chip in the new smartwatch, which should make things much better overall. In particular, the added power efficiency should make it possible to tackle more intensive tasks, and offer greater battery life. That's a solid upgrade for the device, and should give the Watch 2 a decent leg up over competitors.

Google and the technicolour smartphone (Image credit: Android Authority ) Good morning Pixel people! T3 Staff Writer, Sam Cross, here to take you into the afternoon ahead of the Made by Google event. One thing I want to talk about is the colour options said to be on offer this time out. There are six finishes which have been leaked. The base model Pixel 8 is said to come in Peony, Grey and Obsidian, while the Pro model will have Sky Blue, Porcelain and Obsidian options. That's a relatively conservative colour palette, though I am a fan of the Peony. It also means the end of that sumptuous Hazel and Rose Gold combo from the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Quick, someone play the Titanic theme...

Game on (Image credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto) Covering the iPhone 15 launch event, I was struck by just how heavy Apple went on mobile gaming and the amount of time they spent talking about the ray tracing capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We've not heard of anything similar for the Pixel 8 Pro, but I'd love to see some gaming-specific upgrades, and with the Tensor G3 chipset we know that the phone should have enough performance to threaten the best gaming phones. Then again considering Stadia's untimely demise, perhaps Google is steering well clear of the gaming sphere. To be honest, just give me the Chrome dinosaur game and I'm happy.

7 year switch (Image credit: Google) We've heard that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will offer a massive seven years worth of updates. It's expected that they will both launch with Android 14 but that could take us (if my maths is correct, and the yearly cycle continues) up to Android 21! Who knows what the world, and phone landscape, will look like by then? Kudos to Google if this is true, keeping the phones up to date and secure for years to come is a great sustainability boost and should help those who don't want to switch handsets every year. As for what 2030 would look like? I don't even know what I'm having for lunch so don't look at me.

Snap happy (Image credit: Google) If there's one thing we are particularly enamoured with on the Pixel 7 Pro, it's the camera. Google's camera software is brilliant and packed with useful features you'd never have thought of yourself. We're sure to see some neat new tricks for stills and video later today, including a rumoured Audio Eraser that bins unwanted background noise. It's a hardware upgrade to the camera that has many people excited, however. Leaks suggest the Ultra-wide lens on the Pro model is jumping from 12MP to 48MP. Unfortunately, it sounds like there still isn't a telephoto lens on the base Pixel 8 so keen photographers should go for the top-end option.

Under the hood (Image credit: Google) It's widely expected that the new range of Pixels will use a shiny new chipset. We're big fans of the Tensor G2 setup in the Pixel 7 series so its successor, presumed to be imaginatively named the Tensor G3, should be something special. Compared to Snapdragon and Apple's chips, the Tensor silicon tends not to impress so much on pure benchmark tests, but when it comes to actual performance and machine learning capabilities, Google's setup is second to none.

Blowing off steam (Image credit: Google) We'll use any excuse to repost this brilliant picture from Google's Pixel 8 marketing campaign. There is a lot of competition obviously between Android devices and iPhones, but this campaign was before the launch of the iPhone 15. Apple managed to avoid a price hike with its latest phones, but there is speculation that the Pixel 8 series could be priced significantly higher than last year. While hopefully not the case, this would put them in iPhone price territory, and further ignite the rivalry.



Coincidentally, check out our review of the new iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Mac daddy of the new iPhones.

What's the fuss with Chromebook Plus? (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) It's been a busy week already for Google with the release of the Chromebook Plus standard. A revitalised take on the humble Chromebook, this is a new guaranteed minimum performance level for some of the best-value laptops on the market, utilising Google's own Chrome OS. The requirements include at least an Intel i3 processor (or Ryzen 7000) and a minimum of 8GB of RAM. We've already seen the likes of Acer and Asus announce new machines with HP and Lenovo just some of the names who'll soon join the party.

A pocket rocket (Image credit: Future) Most people are excited about the Pixel 8 Pro but personally, as someone with small hands (woe is me), I'm buzzing for the baby Pixel 8. Most people expect it to be smaller than last year, while still sporting the new Tensor G3 chip, making for a pint-sized powerhouse. I love a good small phone. There will always be a small place in my heart for the Sony Xperia X10 mini Pro Compact I had growing up, which was just 3.2 inches big yet still had a slide-out keyboard. The campaign for a new one starts here.

A pair of Pixels (Image credit: Mishaal Rahman) Tech Staff Writer Andy Sansom here on the early shift (who needs sleep?). In case you've been living under a proverbial rock, or just got back from a months-long expedition in the wilderness, today is the day we will see the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro announced. There's been plenty of detailed leaks of what we might expect and to be fair they sound like a couple of standout handsets.



The biggest rumoured upgrades seem to be a camera boost, a much brighter display and a small battery life increase. Of course, Google will probably have a bunch of cool Pixel first features too.