Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is officially here

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We are big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23 here at T3, which is why we're flattered Samsung made a version just for us (and the millions of other fans out there). After skipping the S22 generation, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) is official.

Traditionally a more affordable yet still packed with features iteration of Samsung's latest flagship, it looks to be the case again with the S23 as Samsung has confirmed a pretty handy set of specs.

While it won't pack the headline-grabbing 200 MP camera of the S23 Ultra, you will be treated to a 50MP wide camera, 8MP telephoto lens 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP selfie camera.

With a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, it sits at a convenient midpoint between the 6.1-inch S23 and the gigantic, pocket-breaking S23 Ultra and S23 Plus.

Under the screen, you can find a 4500 MaH battery capacity and one of two different processors. It's not certain just yet but depending on region you will find either an Exynos 2200 processor or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Hopefully, it will be the latter, Samsung's own Exynos chips are fine, but Qualcomm is the market leader.



Price is always important with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Pixel 7a. Too high, and you may as well just plump for the fully featured versions. Thankfully it seems like Samsung is aware of this and is asking $599 (and probably the same or similar in GBP), That's a very competitive price although still a chunk below the $499/£449 Pixel 7a.

In terms of colours, Samsung has pushed the boat out with Mint, Cream, and Graphite while Purple, Indigo and Tangerine are exclusively available from Samsung itself.

The S23 FE is expected to launch for select markets on October 5th, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE also launching this week.