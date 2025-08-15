Samsung Galaxy S25 FE colours leak in large image bank

Quick summary A full gallery of Samsung Galaxy S25 FE images has leaked. This gives us a good look at the colours that the S25 FE will offer, while leaving the design in no doubt.

Hot off the heels of launching the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, Samsung's next phone is expected to be the Galaxy S25 FE, the slightly more affordable model that will round out the Galaxy S family for 2025. An extensive image leak has now graced the internet, giving us a good look at the Galaxy S25 FE colours.

Samsung's FE range is all about giving people the core essentials, while bringing the price down. In the past, the Galaxy FE model has arrived as momentum behind the original Galaxy S launch is waning, providing Samsung with another boost.

The latest leak from Android Headlines gives us an extensive look at the Galaxy S25 FE colours that Samsung will offer. These appear to be Jet Black, White, Navy and Icy Blue.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The white is rather unique. There's a Titanium Whitesilver options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, not otherwise, most of the range leans towards blues and dark greys which is what we see here.

What to expect from the Galaxy S25 FE

We've previously reported that the Galaxy S25 FE isn't going to make a huge number of changes from the S24 FE. One of those elements was the Exynos 2400e that was expected to power it. Now, Android Headlines suggests that it's actually going to be the Exynos 2400, which would be a very minor lift over the previous version of this phone.

Beyond that 8GB RAM and a choice of 128/258GB storage is expected, while there's a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. This is where this phone runs straight into contention with the Galaxy S25 Plus – the model that we're expecting Samsung to drop in 2026 in favour of the Galaxy S26 Edge.

Elsewhere, the camera offers a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto camera, with 3x optical zoom.

The battery is expected to expand to 4900mAh, while charging gets a boost to 45W, which should make for a better battery experience in all areas.

The recent flurry of leaks has suggested that the Galaxy S25 FE is approaching launch rapidly. Samsung previously confirmed that this model will arrive with an "earlier launch". Seeing as the S24 FE was announced on 26 September, the window is narrowing - perhaps it will make an appearance at IFA 2025 at the beginning of September.