Leaked Google Pixel 8 ad shows off a host of camera features

If you remember Google IO in the summer, you'll know that AI is Google's big buzzword right now. The event – which saw the unveiling of the Google Pixel Fold, among other devices – was said to use the word over 140 times.

That's a theme which is continuing with the Google Pixel 8. That device – which is set to become the new flagship Android phone for the brand – is set to be unveiled later this week at a launch event.

Now, a leaked advert for the handset has shown off a whole host of features. In Google Pixel tradition, those features appear to be quite heavily based on AI. In fact, the tagline for the ad itself is "Engineered by Google, with AI controlled by you."

The video comes courtesy of tech tipster, Kamila Wojciechowska, via 91Mobiles. That gives a good degree of credence to the claims, as Wojciechowska enjoys a fantastic reputation for early leaks – particularly those pertaining to Google devices.

So, what features can we expect to see on the new handsets? Well, for starters, a lot is made of the camera performance. That includes features like Video Boost, Super Res Zoom and Astrophotography. We also get a good look at the new Magic Editor, while the Pro variant is shown with deeper Pro camera control, for a more DSLR like experience.

Videos even get a couple of extra boosts. That includes improved low light performance, as well as an Audio Eraser, to focus on the sound you want and minimise distracting background noise.

That level of quality camera features shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, though. The current generation Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best phones on the market in terms of the camera, utilising AI to make your shots pop.

The camera isn't all that gets a boost from AI, either. The ad goes on to show off the Tensor G3 and Titan M2 chips inside the device. Google processors have always been designed with AI in mind, and these look set to be no different.

That enables features like Call Screening and Webpage Summaries. Both of those are really handy to have, and should make life with a Pixel device even easier.

It's an exciting prospect for the new range. Whether we like it or not, AI is here to stay, and Google appears to be right at the forefront of embracing it for the good of your user experience. We'll know everything about the devices when they launch later this week.