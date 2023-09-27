Google Pixel 8 Pro's rumoured price might surprise you

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Android fans everywhere are excited for the upcoming launch of the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. Plenty of tipsters have come out of the woodwork and we've had our fair share of leaks and rumours, including about the price of Google's next flagships.

Pixel phones have long had a reputation as great phones at a price cheaper than their rivals but let's be honest, in 2023 prices are only going in one direction. Up. So what's the damage?

The headline news is that according to one tipster, Roland Quant, those with their eye on the Pixel 8 Pro, sure to be one of the best Android phones of 2023, will have to pay £999 for the privilege. In the UK, that's a £150 price hike from last year. The base Pixel 8 will also supposedly leap up by £100 to £699. US customers will also be facing prices of $999/$699. But there are reasons to be cheerful.

First of all, both of these prices are still cheaper than their iPhone rivals. The iPhone 15 launched at £799 in the UK and $799 in the US, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will set you back £1199 or $1199.

(Image credit: Google)

Secondly, the Pixel 8 range sounds like a cracking set of phones. They are widely expected to be the first to use Google Tensor G3 chips, which will improve on what are already some of the most impressive performing phones. Hopefully, this will boost both power and battery life.

The camera software on the Pixel range has long been one of its greatest strengths and this year the Pixel 8 Pro is believed to be recieving a significant hardware upgrade for its ultrawide snapper. The ultrawide lens is believed to be upgraded from 12MP to 48MP, which should capture some stunning landscape shots. Pixel phones normally represent the cutting edge of Android so expect some more surprises come the 4th of October.

If that price sounds a bit too much for your budget, Google also has a more affordable Pixel model, the Google Pixel 7a which is a top performer at a budget price.