4 massive Google Pixel 8 leaks that reveal everything you need to know ahead of launch

Google will host its Made by Google device announcement event in New York on Wednesday 4 October 2023, but it seems that we'll already know plenty about its major products beforehand.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets are already official, with teaser videos having been released on YouTube, alongside clips of the also-forthcoming Pixel Watch 2. However, we've had mainly small dribs and drabs on their cameras, built quality and the like.

Now we seemingly know everything about the latest Android phones.

A series of leaks over the last couple of days allegedly reveal the entire specifications of both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. There are also pricing details for the UK and US. And, what looks like another official Google marketing video details some of the new phones' camera features.

We've even seen all of the colours in one handy image.

So, strap yourself in, here's the full rundown.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pricing

Sadly, for those looking to upgrade this year, it looks like Google is set to raise its pricing – by $100 in the US and £100 in the UK, for the entry-level model at least.

9to5Google reports that the standard Pixel 8 will start at $699 in the US, while the larger of the two, the 8 Pro, will start at $999.

However, online tipster Kamila Wojciechowska has posted a "confidential" document on X (formerly Twitter) that shows the larger handset won't have its price increased. It lists the Pixel 8 Pro as starting at $899 – the same as the Pixel 7 Pro.

I wasn't really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn't really true, so here it is-The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is - Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5September 24, 2023 See more

What that means for the UK is unclear. WinFuture's Roland Quandt has posted on X too, but claims that while the Google Pixel 8 will start at £699, the 8 Pro will at £999. That latter price seems excessive if the US doesn't get a bump.

It could be worse, though. An earlier European price leak, from French site Dealabs, claimed that the phones could get price increases by as much as €200. It said that the Pixel 8 will start at €799 and the 8 Pro at €1,099.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro full specifications list

Tipster Wojciechowska (via 91Mobiles) also claims to have gotten his hands on the entire specs list for both Google phones.

If genuine, it means these are what you should expect from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 pro when they launch next Wednesday.

Google Pixel 8

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED, 60-120Hz, 2,000 nits brightness

6.2-inch FHD+ OLED, 60-120Hz, 2,000 nits brightness Processor: Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2

Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 Memory and storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB

8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,575mAh – 27W wired charging, 18W wireless

4,575mAh – 27W wired charging, 18W wireless Cameras: rear – 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide; front – 10.5MP

rear – 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide; front – 10.5MP Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C Build: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68 rated

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68 rated Security: Under-display fingerprint sensor, Face ID

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Display: 6.7-inch LPTO OLED, 1-120Hz, 2,400 nits brightness

6.7-inch LPTO OLED, 1-120Hz, 2,400 nits brightness Processor: Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2

Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 Memory and storage: 12GB RAM, up to 1TB in US, 512GB everywhere else

12GB RAM, up to 1TB in US, 512GB everywhere else Battery: 5,050mAh – 30W wired charging, 23W wireless

5,050mAh – 30W wired charging, 23W wireless Cameras: rear – 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (up to 30x); front – 10.5MP

rear – 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (up to 30x); front – 10.5MP Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C Build: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68 rated

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68 rated Security: Under-display fingerprint sensor, Face ID

It is also reported that both phones will come with seven years worth of Android updates. The handsets will launch with Android 14.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro camera features

As well as the pricing and specs, Wojciechowska sent 91Mobiles a promo video. It looks like an official Google marketing trailer which details the camera features for both phones.

You can see it here, but in short, it reveals that the Pixel 8 Pro will be a considerably more capable device when it comes to photography.

"Pro controls" will include Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Super Res Zoon, and the ability to swap faces in an image.

Video features will include Video Boost, Night Sight, and Audio Eraser. This latter capability can be used to eliminate some background noise – ANC for recordings, basically.

There will also be improved skin tones this year.

Some of the features will also be available on Pixel 8, it seems.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro colours

The final leak (for now) allegedly shows us all the different colour options Google plans to release for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Care of MySmartPrice, the Google Pixel 8 will come in Peony Rose, Grey, and Black Obsidian.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The Google Pixel 8 Pro will come in Sky Blue, Porcelain, and Black Obsidian.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

That rounds up an extensive quartet of major leaks. We'll find out for sure come Made by Google on 4 October 2023.