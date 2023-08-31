How to watch Made by Google, the Google Pixel 8 launch event

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After a recent official launch announcement, the next Google event is firmly marked in the calendar of every tech fan around the world. The Made By Google event was announced by the brand with a brilliantly humorous video, as invites to USA-based journalists began arriving.

The event is expected to show off all of the new devices in the Google Pixel range. According to rumours, that should include a couple of Android phones and a new smartwatch.

With all of that new goodness, you certainly wont want to miss out. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about watching the event live.

When is the Google Pixel 8 launch expected to take place?

The Made By Google event is set to take place on Wednesday the 4th of October 2023. There's been no confirmation of a time for the event just yet, though we'd expect it to take place around 10am ET based on historic launches.

The timings shown below will be based on that until we hear otherwise. The event is set to take place in New York City, which would work with an event centred around Eastern time.

US West Coast: 7am (PT)

7am (PT) US East Coast: 10am (ET)

10am (ET) UK: 3pm (BST)

3pm (BST) Central Europe: 4pm (CEST)

4pm (CEST) India (New Delhi): 7:30pm (IST)

7:30pm (IST) China (Beijing): 10pm (CST)

10pm (CST) Japan (Tokyo): 11pm (JST)

11pm (JST) South Korea (Seoul): 11pm (KST)

11pm (KST) Australia (Sydney): Midnight (5th August) (AEST)

How to watch the Google Pixel 8 launch event

As mentioned, the event itself is taking place in New York. However, for other fans who want to follow along with the action, it's expected to be livestreamed. That usually takes place on the Google website, as well as the Google YouTube channel.

We hope to host it here on T3 too.

What to expect

There are a handful of devices we're expecting to see unveiled based on rumours in the last few months. Chief among them is the new Google Pixel 8 range. That's said to offer a few upgrades over the outgoing Google Pixel 7 series, including a new Tensor G3 processor, faster charging and possibly even a temperature sensor.

It's not the only device we're expecting, either. While there was some initial debate over whether it would arrive this year or not, we are expecting to see a Google Pixel Watch 2. Arguably the biggest rumoured upgrade for that is the inclusion of a Snapdragon W5 series chip. That should bring a whole new level of power and efficiency, as well as better integration with Wear OS.

While there have been fewer rumours elsewhere, there are definitely some devices which could arrive. In particular, the Google Nest smart home range has a few devices which may see a refresh. We'll just have to wait and see what's in store for us on October 4th to get a full picture of the new range.