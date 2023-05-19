Google Pixel 8 Pro is getting a quirky feature upgrade, according to this leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best Android phones on the market right now. It rewrote the book for flagship devices, packing a top-tier spec sheet into lower-priced device, including one of the best phone cameras I've ever used.

Now, news of a quirky new feature for its successor, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, has emerged. In a bizarre appointment, the Pixel 8 Pro looks set to feature an on-board temperature sensor.

The sensor can be found on the camera bar, beneath the flashlight. The news, shared by 91Mobiles and sourced by notorious Google tipster, Kuba Wojciechowski, showed a video of the feature in use, although that has subsequently been removed.

Users must first activate the sensor, then place the phone as close to their forehead as possible without touching. You'll then be prompted to move it from the front of your forehead to your temple within around four seconds.

As well as taking skin temperature, the feature will be able to read the temperature of objects. It's also said to be exclusive to the Pro variant – the standard Google Pixel 8 won't have the hardware to make it work, apparently.

It's an interesting feature. I can't help but feel that Google are a few years late with it. Just seeing the video of someone measuring their forehead temperature gave me Vietnam-esque flashbacks to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

But nowadays, is there really a use for this technology? I can't see one, if so. Sure, it will be a quirky thing to try out in the first week of having the phone. I have no doubt countless cups of tea and coffee will be measured to show it off, but beyond that it seems a little redundant.

As long as it doesn't cause the price to rocket, though, I think it's a cool addition. Even if you won't use it everyday, it's a handy thing to have if you ever do find a use and don't have a thermometer to hand.