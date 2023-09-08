Forget the leaks, here are the Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 in all their glory

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After a couple of slip-ups by its own in-house teams, Google has finally given us an official glimpse at the main devices to be launched during Made by Google in October.

It has released a couple of teaser videos – one showing the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones and another with a very brief clip of the forthcoming Google Pixel Watch 2.

The first, titled "The W8 is Almost Over", gives hints at design features for all of the devices. It shows the camera unit on the Pixel 8 and the rotating display on the new Pixel Watch. Both are shown in the previously-rumoured "porcelain" colourway.

It's hard to see any dramatic, generational changes to the Watch at this stage, though.

One interesting snippet of information that you can spot if you look closely enough is the date all of the devices are set to be released – for pre-orders, anwyay.

All of them will be available to order on 4 October 2023, the date of the Made by Google event. We assume that means orders will be taken as soon as the event finishes that day.

(Image credit: Google)

The other video focuses entirely on the Pixel 8 Pro and 8 handsets, showing them in the porcelain and coral colourways. Again, there's not a lot of detail and, let's face it, the two Google Pixel devices look like, well, two Google Pixel devices. However, the rear camera unit is less cluttered than on the Pixel 7 Pro, for example.

It's also worth noting that, on the Pixel 8, the strip once again matches the colour of the rest of the phone. Although that's hardly new.

As for specs, we are still relying on rumours and speculation for now.

Both handsets will undoubtedly run on the new Google Tensor G3 chipset and sport 6.17- and 6.7-inch displays respectively.

The camera on each is tipped to come with some big enhancements, while we're yet to get confirmation on whether the Pixel 8 Pro wioll ditch a physical SIM tray or not. It has been claimed to be adopting eSIM only this time around.

We'll find out in just a few weeks when Google officially unveils them on stage in New York.