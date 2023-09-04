Google Pixel 8 Pro could feature one major change that will split opinion

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we enter September, the annual flagship phones release cycle is gathering pace: there's the iPhone 15 series expected to arrive next week, followed just a few weeks later by the Made by Google event in early October, which is when the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 handsets are expected to be revealed in full.

Although the Google Pixel 8 isn't yet official, that's not stopped the leaks from coming thick and fast on approach to the phone series' reveal, with one new feature in particular that's likely to divide opinions. That's because there won't be a one-size-fits-all approach to the Pixel 8 Pro, based on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) information, as spotted by 9to5Google.

The FCC's disclosure is that there's not one but seven variants of Google's phones listed: four of which are thought to be the Pixel 8, three of which are thought to be the Pixel 8 Pro. So what's that all about? The answer is twofold: one, it'll be related to eSIM; two, it'll depend on the 5G modem hardware used, with some model expected to support mmWave.

Pictured (left to right): Google Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel 7 (Image credit: Google)

Switching to eSIM isn't a new concept, of course, the iPhone 14 series in the US specifically made that change – it just didn't translate to all regions, such as in the UK. It appears that Google is now following a similar format with the Pixel 8 series, hence the double-up of models that the FCC cites, catering for SIM tray and eSIM-only region capabilities.

Elsewhere the Pixel 8 series is expected to look a lot like the previous Pixel 7 series – but I think that's a good thing, given the distinctive design of this handset and how its stands out among the best Android phones as a result. However, do expect a camera boost and a batch of fancy new colours. It'll be interesting to find out come 4 October exactly what'll be on offer.

In the meantime now is a good time to pick up a Pixel 7 bargain: the original smaller-scale handset – the Pixel 7 Pro being the larger model – is currently cheaper than the Pixel 7A model. Check out the shopping widget below as you might want to pick up a bargain before the Pixel 8 series is announced. And all of these options come with SIM trays, whereas, who knows, the Pixel 8 models may not...