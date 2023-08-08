Google Pixel 8 Pro to get a major spec boost and new colour options

Leaked dealer info reveals upgrades coming with the next Pixel phones

Google will reportedly launch the Pixel 8 series phones in October and as the potential release window nears, the rumours and leaks get more precise.

We've recently heard that the larger of the two new handsets – the Google Pixel 8 Pro – will come with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display (3200 x 1800 pixels), now we've been treated to some storage information, which includes a new variant.

The same report reveals refreshed colour options.

It is claimed that the top-end Pixel 8 Pro will be beefed-up when it comes to storage space. It'll be available in a 512GB option, as well as the 128GB and 256GB offered on the Pixel 7 Pro. The standard Pixel 8 will come with either 128GB and 256GB, as before.

This all comes from a trusted retail source, according to WinFuture. The German site also claims that the colours that will be available will be named "Licorice", "Porcelain", and "Sky" on the 8 Pro, "Licorice", "Peony", and "Haze" on the Pixel 8.

The same source, it says, has revealed information in the past that has turned out to be correct.

There is no pricing information as yet, but the site believes that there will be a slight increase. The Google Pixel 7 current retails from £599, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at £849. What's the betting the 8 and 8 Pro will be £649 and £899 respectively?

Regardless, we still think the new 8 series handsets will be amongst the best Android phones you can buy on their release.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specs

Certainly, the Pro's other leaked specifications hint at a powerhouse of a device.

It is said to come with the new Google Tensor G3 chipset, plus a three camera system on the rear – 50-megapixels, 64-megapixels (ultra-wide) and 48-megapixels (telephoto). There will also be an 11-megapixel camera on the front, it's claimed, and a temperature sensor alongside an ultrasonic fingerprint reader for security.

As well as the processor, the Pro model will have 12GB of RAM.

We just need Google to announce the date so we can all see for sure whether it becomes one of the best phones around.

