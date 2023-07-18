Major Pixel 8 Pro specs leak reveals exciting improvements and battery info

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It is believed that the Pixel 8 series will launch in October and we've so far seen a few leaks, including an image of a prototype version of the Google Pixel 8 Pro out in the wild. However, the latest leak is arguably the best and biggest yet - it just so happens to reveal a whole stack of key specifications.

If previous generations are any indication, the Pixel 8 Pro will invariably become one of the best Android phones around - and the specs certainly point in that direction.

Leaked by renowned tipster Yogesh Brar on his Twitter feed, they show that the forthcoming flagship handset will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a QHD+ resolution (3200 x 1800 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 8 Pro- 6.7" QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz- Google Tensor G3 + Titan chip- 12GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP UW + 48MP (Tele)- Selfie: 11MP- Temperature sensor, Ultrasonic FP- Android 14- 4,950mAh battery, 27W wired chargingLaunch: OctoberJuly 17, 2023 See more

He also claims that it'll come with a 4,950mAh battery. This will support 27W wired charging, allegedly.

The battery capacity is similar to the five-star rated Google Pixel 7 Pro, so will likely last the same amount of time (about a day), but charging time should be considerably faster. The 7 Pro supports 23W charging (which is capable of hitting 50% charge in just 30 minutes).

Other specs revealed in the leak include the expected Google Tensor G3 chipset, which will be supported by the Titan security chip. The phone is also said to be coming with 12GB of RAM.

There should be 128GB and 256GB variants.

Google Pixel 8 Pro camera specs and more

The rear camera is reported made up of a 50-megapixel main cam with optical image stabilisation, a 64-megapixel ultrawide, and a 48-megapixel telephoto.

The front camera will utilise an 11-megapixel sensor, it is said.

A temperature sensor will be on board - something that's been rumoured before - along with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for added security. The phone will sport the latest version of Android, of course - Android 14.

That's quite a lot to be getting on with for now, and we have a few months still before Google officially announces the new device (alongside its smaller sibling). We'll undoubtedly hear even more in the build-up, so will keep you informed every step of the way.

If true, these specs show that its shaping up to be a very worthwhile successor to the Pixel 7 Pro, that's for sure.