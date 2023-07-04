Google Pixel 8 Pro spotted in the wild, but does it show us anything new?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've got a while before Google officially unveils its next Pixel phones, thought to be the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but that doesn't mean we'll have to wait until then to see them. Rumours and leaks will continue right up to the moment someone steps up on stage.

That includes this latest one, which includes real-life photos of an alleged Google Pixel 8 Pro prototype handset. Posted on Reddit (via Droid Life) by a user who has since deleted the entry and the images, two pictures give us a look at the front and rear of the device, plus some bootloader information.

(Image credit: Reddit)

They were seemingly removed after another Reddit user pointed out that location data could be gleaned from the pics: "Bro, delete these - they have your exact location data attached to them," wrote kbDL.

However, it was too late to stop them being spread far and wide across the 'net - giving us a good gander at what we can expect when the actual model arrives.

What can we learn from leaked Pixel 8 Pro photos?

For starters, the camera unit on the rear island looks much bigger than on the Google Pixel 7 Pro - which is impressive as that's one of the best Android phones around.

The three sensors now seem to be part of the same array. A flash and, we assume, LiDAR sensor can be found on the far right - rather than more central, as before.

We can also see that this is of a "test valuation" device, which includes 12GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. That's no real indication of what the user will get on the production model, but the Pixel 7 Pro does indeed come with 12GB of RAM too. And it starts at 128GB, although there are 256GB and 512GB variants, too.

Other than that, the front is fairly standard but does seem to be flat, like other leaks and rumours have suggested before.

We expect that it'll come with next-generation Google silicon - the Tensor 3 chipset. And, while we can't confirm this from the images, it is said that the phone will be able to feed an external display through its USB-C port.

Hopefully, we'll find out more in October, when the Google Pixel 8 Pro and its smaller sibling, the Pixel 8, should be launched.