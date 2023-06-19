Google Pixel 8 Pro display tipped to be totally different

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As much as we love the Google Pixel 7 Pro – it's without a doubt one of the best Android phones launched in 2022 and a great showcase for Android – its screen doesn't delight everyone. It gets seriously curvy at the edges, which is an acquired taste.

That makes it feel smaller in the hand, but the downside is that content right at the edges can be a little harder to see. But, that's going to change with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, we're told.

According to Android Authority, the next Pro is going to have a flat display. It's also expected to have a much improved camera sensor, so while we're not expecting to see a dramatically different Pixel this year, it should still be a worthwhile upgrade and a good rival to the best phones from other Android manufacturers.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: what do we know?

According to the report, the display is going to be microscopically smaller – 6.7-inches compared to 6.71 for the Pixel 7 Pro – and significantly brighter, with a max brightness of 1,600 nits compared to the 1,000 of its predecessor.

The resolution will be slightly lower, though, at 1,344 x 2,992 compared to 1,440 x 3,120. The refresh rate still tops out at 120Hz but will be more variable. The current model has three different refresh rates, but the Pixel 8 Pro will have four, including one offering rates of 60-120Hz.

The standard Pixel will be getting smaller too, it is said. That's down to 6.17 inches from the current 6.31 inches. Both versions of the phone will have more rounded corners too.

The information comes from leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who leaked camera specs last week. As we previously reported, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have Samsung ISOCELL GN2 camera sensors, which are the sensors used by the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 and which capture much more light than their predecessors.

We'd expect the next Pixel to get the next generation of Google's Tensor chip too, so there will be more than enough horsepower to handle the next generation of Android: as ever, the Pixel Pro will be Google's Android flagship – this time for Android 14.