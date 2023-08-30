Google Pixel 8 Pro leaks again and looks just like you thought it would

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to keeping its best phones a secret, Google has more leaks than a rubber dinghy full of angry porcupines. Ever since the Pixel 4 was dubbed the most-leaked phone of all time, Google's successors have asked it to hold their beer: the Nexus 4 leaked in full before it was unveiled, the Pixel 4A and Pixel 5 leaked too, and the Pixel 6, 6A and 6 Pro didn't so much leak as burst out of Google's secret labs singing loudly. In the case of the Pixel 6A, Google managed to leak that one in its own comic book.

So it's not a huge surprise that the Pixel 8 Pro has leaked. Again. This time it's in the form of an official Google press image, and it confirms what you already knew: it doesn't look dramatically different from the model it's replacing.

What do we know about the Google Pixel 8 Pro?

This leak was found by Android Setting on Twitter, who spotted the image on Google's own Google Store. It's a shot of a man talking on his Pixel 8 Pro, and it clearly shows the phone in its previously reported porcelain colour option.

Beyond that there's no new information, although given the track record so far it's quite possible that more images and a full spec sheet will accidentally be published somewhere really public while I'm writing this.

But the picture does seem to confirm a lot of the details we've previously seen, such as the design of the main camera assembly: you can clearly see the wide oval where the lenses lie inside the dark grey horizontal bar that spans the phone. And the porcelain colour matches the man's watch band too, which looks like it's the Pixel Watch.

With all the leaks we've already got a good idea of the Google Pixel 8 Pro specs, price and release date. With September pretty much dominated by the iPhone 15 launch we'd be very surprised to see the Pixel 8 Pro – officially at least – until the end of the month or early October, which would fit with Google's usual release schedules. We are expecting a price rise like many of the other best phones this year, but Google tends to offer pretty generous deals for pre-ordering customers and we're likely to see those this year too.