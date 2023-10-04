Google Pixel Buds Pro are getting a massive free feature upgrade soon

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Made by Google event is live and taking place right now. And we've started off strongly, with a massive upgrade confirmed for the Google Pixel Buds Pro. In fact, Rick Osterloh – Google's SVP for Devices and Services – even went as far as calling it the biggest upgrade ever.

That starts with an upgrade for Clear Calling. That's been improved to automatically reduce background noise, while also enhancing voices for easier listening. That's also baked straight into the device – no need to switch the feature on or off as needed.

That's not all. The Pixel Buds Pro will be among the first on the market to utilise Bluetooth Super Wide Band technology. That uses twice the bandwidth of previous models, capturing more data to help you hear more clearly.

The difference was shown on stage at the event, and the results are quite staggering. When you pair the Super Wide Band pickup with the Clear Calling technology, you lose the unwanted sound and can focus closely on the voice of the person on the other end.

It's not just calling which gets a boost, either. Auto-pause and transparency mode is a new feature, which will sense when you're talking. It will then pause whatever you're listening to, and turn the Transparency mode on, so that you can freely have a conversation without having to remove your earbuds.

That's great for real world use cases. If you're in line at a coffee shop or just need to quickly check in with a co-worker, you can now do so without having to remove the earbud or grab your phone to pause the music you're listening to.

Last but not least, Google also announced a latency reduction of up to 50%. That's massive for gamers, who will be especially keen to have latency-free, accurate audio when playing. But it's also a great feature to have generally, and should mean less annoyance when consuming content from streaming services and other platforms.

Oh and as if that wasn't enough, there are also two new colour options coming to the range. Bay Blue and Porcelain options are being added, to tie in with some of the new finishes on the Google Pixel 8 range.

All in all, that's a comprehensive suite of upgraded features for the Pixel Buds Pro. Users will have access to a host of new features, which are not just impressive, but actually useful in real life scenarios. There's no word on exactly when the update will be available, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more details – we'll update this article when that information comes available.