The iPhone 15's ray tracing sounds like a every gamer's dream

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best gaming phones need to watch out. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have just been announced, and they look like they could be the must-have for those looking to play games on the go.

Apple's latest flagships are going big on gaming, with revolutionary ray tracing the headline upgrade that has me wondering if I'll ever pick up a console pad again. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the first iPhones to feature hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which combined with the power of the A17 Pro chipset are capable of incredible results.

Ray tracing is used to provide incredible dynamic lighting and is one of the most game-changing gaming innovations in recent years. The iPhone Pro and Pro Max feature the fastest ray tracing of any phone and can even run ray tracing-heavy games at 30FPS. Another innovation with these models is the addition of mesh shading to add detailed textured environments to rival those found in console and PC games.

(Image credit: Apple event)

It looks like game developers have sat up and taken note of this improved performance too, with some big-name titles set to come to the iPhone. Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village were both namechecked by Apple as coming to the platform while Assasin's Creed Mirage will be launching on iPhone in the same form as it does on consoles. Gone are the days of mobile games being the poor relation.

It's not yet clear whether these games will be released as full-price titles, but here's hoping that they come to Apple Arcade in a Game Pass-style package. Aside from gaming, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max look to be a big leap forward in plenty of other areas too.