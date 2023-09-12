Apple Event 2023 live blog: iPhone 15 reveal and Watch Series 9 expected

The time has come and Apple's 12 September 2023 event is upon us! Titled 'Wonderlust', today's event at Apple Park HQ in Cupertino, California, is expected to be the stage to reveal not one but at least three (possibly even more) iPhones: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There's also rumour of an iPhone 15 Ultra – although that might not be until 2024 or later, in support of Vision Pro.
That's certainly a lot to start with, and the T3 team will be strapped in all day and evening (UK time) to bring you the latest developments – pre-show, during the event and recapping afterwards – from the iPhone 15 series reveal to the expected Apple Watch Series 9. So come along with us for a fun ride through Apple town – here's how to watch the event live – as it's going to be yet another bumper showcase...
I've been following Apple iPhone launches and reviewing the iPhone since the beginning – all the way back in 2007! In the 16 years since the iPhone has become a dominant force; Apple changed the face of the mobile market forever – and continues to innovate, as we should see in the iPhone 15 reveal today.
All action
It looks like we've had our first new featue confirmation of the day... kind of. Case manufacturer Spigen has been a bit cheeky and seemingly revealed the brand-new 'action button' believed to replace the mute slider.
This button above the volume controls is suspected to be a bit of a mini-marvel capable of a host of different things. Muting is of course one of them iOS 17 source code has given us clues it could also be used for "Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos."
That's one busy button.
Made of tough stuff
One of the most persistent rumours about the iPhone Pro models could change the look and feel of the phone forever. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are made from a stainless steel body, but the new phones are believed to be made of titanium.
Titanium (atomic number 22) is both stronger and lighter than stainless steel, but also more expensive. We're hopeful that this means we could see either a significant weight reduction and/or the toughest iPhone ever. It may also however see the price go up a chunk.
The ultimate iPhone?
Happy Apple Day! Tech Staff Writer Andy Sansom here, the iPhone Ultra of Staff Writers. What is an iPhone Ultra you ask? Well, earlier this year there was a genuine belief that there would be a mysterious fifth model that would go beyond even the Pro Max model. Dubbed the iPhone Ultra, it was supposedly the ultimate bells and whistles iPhone, but sorry to break your heart, we aren't expecting it later today.
It is instead believed that the iPhone Ultra will come with the iPhone 16 range, likely releasing about this time next year! So see you all then as well. Do stay tuned however because we have a hunch Apple has some interesting reveals in store for today.
Colour me excited...
As I was writing the intro to this Apple iPhone 15 live blog it got me thinking about iPhone's colour options. As you can see from the render above there's largely expected to be a red/pink finish, plus there's already been word of a refresh of the colour palette for the iPhone 15 series with wider options.
But then I couldn't stop staring at the Wonderlust teaser animation and its swirling of silvers and blues. It could just be me imagining it, but is Apple about to drop a more pearlescent finish with a new blue hue (try saying that 15 times in a row, eh)? I know the iPhone has offered a blue finish prior to now, but this is 2023, so it's time for a fresher shade of it...