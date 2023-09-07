Apple could launch ultimate iPhone to complement Vision Pro

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of the most exciting features of the Apple Vision Pro is the ability to take "spatial" photos and videos - immersive 3D images captured with the headset's camera. But what about those of us who like to snap pictures on our phones? Well, it seems like Apple has that covered.

We are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 15, but of course, the Vision Pro won't launch until 2024, so what phone are we talking about? The iPhone Ultra of course. The almost mythical all-bells and whistles model supposedly making its debut with the iPhone 16 range.

Rumours circulating on Weibo and spotted by MacRumors suggest that the iPhone Ultra could feature a 3D camera that can capture spatial photos and videos to be viewed in all their glory on the Vision Pro. Although there was no mention of whether the phone itself could display these spatial images or just capture them, this would still be a killer feature that really sets the Ultra apart from other iPhone models.



(Image credit: 4RMD)

This makes a lot of sense. While it is no doubt expensive to put such a camera on a phone, the Ultra name does bring with it a certain price tag. In practical terms, it is must less awkward and accepted to shoot pictures in public places for example using your phone rather than a full headset. Similarly, with only two hours of external battery life, it makes more sense to have a longer-lasting and more portable equivalent.



Considering we don't have complete information about the Apple Vision Pro's capabilities, it's feasible that there could be further ways that the iPhone Ultra interacts with Apple's headset. Of course, to own both, you'll have to outlay a considerable amount of money. The headset is $3499 while an iPhone Ultra if it exists would probably still be over $2000.

If you were hoping for an iPhone 15 Ultra then I hate to break it to you but most insiders believe that you will have to wait another year. There are expected to be four separate iPhone models this year. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.