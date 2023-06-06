Apple Vision Pro: price, release date, design and features

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's official, after months, if not years of speculation, Apple is entering augmented reality. The headline reveal of WWDC 2023 was the Apple Vision Pro headset, and boy is it exciting.

Other VR headsets are designed pretty much exclusively for gaming, but Apple describes the Vision Pro as a "Spatial Computer" to change the way you work and play. Tim Cook described the reveal as "a new era for computing" so no pressure guys.

With a release not until 2024, we've got a while to wait, if you're similarly counting the days to release, check back here regularly and we'll bring you all the latest Vision Pro news.

(Image credit: Apple)

Ok first off, the bad news. This isn't a cheap headset, in fact, it is priced way beyond the likes of the PSVR2 and the upcoming Meta Quest 3 which will start at £499.

The Apple Vision Pro is $3499. Ouch. At least for the moment, this is not going to be a product for regular users. That price is not including sales tax as well, so in the UK that price will likely be closer to £4000.

As for the release date, WWDC mentioned an early 2024 launch in the US. Apple has clarified itself that the Vision Pro has not yer been authorised as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which explains the delay in the demo to release date. As for the rest of the world, we will likely have to wait a little bit longer.

Design

(Image credit: Apple)

As a high-end product, Apple has of course pulled out all the stops when it comes to the Vision Pro's design. It resembles a set of ski goggles more than a headset and definitely has less bulk than competitors.



How has Apple achieved this? Well firstly through its traditional design excellence – the front of the headset is composed solely of one piece of glass while the frame is made of lightweight aluminium. But also through a slightly more controversial design choice. The battery pack of the headset is external, demos at WWDC showed users' headsets connected by a wire to a battery pack around their waist. This reduces weight and helps battery life, but doesn't give you a truly wireless experience.

Apple has also confirmed that it will be possible to customise the fit of the Vision Pro, stating the "Light Seal (the cushion around the front of the headset) is made of a soft textile, and comes in a range of shapes and sizes, flexing to conform to a user’s face for a precise fit."

The most striking element of the Vision Pro's design is the transparent front of the device, you can see the user's eyes. Apple's Eyesight technology will blur VR and AR technology together keeping experiences immersive while also helping "users stay connected with those around them."

Display & audio

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Vision Pro packs a serious screen. Each eye will have its own 4K display for over 23 million pixels total, pretty useful when Apple states you can make the screen "feel 100 feet wide."

These amazing displays can be used to interact with a 3D user interface and even watch 3D movies. With the audio performance too, this could be the definitive way to watch movies.

Speaking of audio, Vision Pro will use two individually amplified "Audio Pods" on either side of the user's head to deliver a groundbreaking spatial audio experience that matches the immersion of VR and AR experiences. At WWDC Apple also teased "Audio Ray Tracing" which scans the environment in your play area to deliver the best performance possible.

Specs & OS

(Image credit: Apple)

Under the hood Apple has fitted the Reality Pro with brand new silicon, the Apple R1 processor, as well as something more familiar to Mac users, the M2 chip. The R1 will process information from the sensors while the M2 provides the power for everything else.

Although similar to iOS to look at, the headset will also feature a brand-new operating system dubbed VisionOS that Apple has designed to "support the low-latency requirements of spatial computing" This low latency could combat the motion sickness many get from similar headsets.

VisionOS will let you have multiple operating windows open at once and it also has its own App Store with both productivity and entertainment-focused offerings. Expect to see the usual Apple offerings like Safari and Apple Music as well as a host of games from Apple Arcade.

Battery

(Image credit: Apple)

As mentioned before, the Vision Pro will support an external battery, around the size of a small remote control, Apple stated it will last for two hours at a time.

This is somewhat disappointing but luckily you will also be able to plug the headset in and use it from there indefinitely, especially if you plan on watching a whole movie in one sitting.



With external battery packs, perhaps Apple will eventually sell larger ones as an accessory.