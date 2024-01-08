Apple Vision Pro headset official launch date confirmed

While many technological releases are rather unexciting affairs, one from last year most certainly wasn't. The Apple Vision Pro headset took the world by storm, offering a glimpse into what the visionary tech company sees the future as looking like.

It caused quite a stir. Some loved the ingenuity and the features. Others lambasted the price tag and dystopian appearance. If you're looking for a Marmite product, this is it.

Now, and official launch date for the headset has been confirmed. In a press release on the Apple website, the launch date was confirmed as Friday, February the 2nd. What's more, pre-orders will start from the 19th of January – under two weeks away!

It's worth noting that this is only currently available in the USA. At the time of writing, there was no comparable release on the UK version of the newsroom, though we will of course be keeping an eye out for changes there.

Pricing has also been confirmed – $3,499. Cheap? Certainly not, though not any more expensive than when the device was first announced. Little wins, right?

There are some surprises on the pricing front, though, and they're all good things. One of the biggest concerns raised at the launch event was the cost of the Zeiss prescription lenses needed for those who regularly use glasses.

Those lenses would be crucial for enabling the full function of the device, and many of us were concerned about extortionate prices. That isn't the case though – Readers will be available for $99, while Prescription inserts will be $149. That's much more attainable than the c.$600 which was suggested initially.

In the box, users will find a pair of bands – one Solo Knit Band and one Dual Loop Band – giving them two options for what works best for them. That's joined by a light seal, two light seal cushions, a cover for the front of the device, a polishing cloth, a battery, a USB-C charging cable and a USB-C power adapter.

That leaves us less than one month away from the first hands-on experiences with the device. We'll certainly be keeping an eye out for more information over the next few weeks.