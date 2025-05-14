New Vision Pro feature reveals Apple's smart glasses plan more clearly
It puts the Vision back in Vision Pro
Quick Summary
There are new features coming to Apple Vision Pro.
Those will make life easier for most users, by enhancing their view of the world around them.
New technology isn't always a smash-hit right out of the gate. Sometimes, devices need to mature and the market needs to warm up to the idea of something new.
That's exactly what's happening with the Apple Vision Pro. The entire XR / MR / VR headset market is quite niche, but the Vision Pro – complete with its eye-watering four-figure price tag – is another step removed. Described as a hammer looking for a nail, the device has yet to really find its place in the modern tech arena.
Still, you can certainly see the direction Apple is hoping to take. A new report from The Verge shows a new magnification feature in action, which does pretty much exactly what it says on the tin.
Users will be able to magnify a section in front of them, which will affect any real world or virtual objects within that frame. It's a handy feature, which should make it easier to read small text or see further away, without needing to move from your spot.
If you've ever been to dinner with friends or family of a certain age, this won't be news to you. Phones are often the medium of choice in my experience, with users able to zoom in and magnify the menu to read more clearly.
It's not the only new feature, either. The report also mentions added functionality from Apple's VoiceOver feature, which will describe surroundings and objects, read documentation and more.
That's a really interesting use case for the device. Given that the passthrough is such a big feature for the brand, it's slightly peculiar to see functionality which describes what you can also see. It could be useful as an Accessibility feature – for those with impaired sight, for example – or as a means of multi-tasking.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Amazon's huge sci-fi sequel announcement makes sense, after seeing leaked Fallout 2 trailers
Massive Fallout Season 2 leak shows exactly why Amazon is so keen on a Season 3 already
-
Science says this is how much muscle you could gain by taking creatine
If it's not already part of your supplement routine, now's the time to add it
-
New Apple Vision Pro tipped for early 2026, but might not be what you expect
The second generation Vision Pro may not be the game-changing model you're hoping for
-
Apple Vision Pro just got serious competition from micro-OLED headsets with better specs
Apple's stunning displays just got bettered by two companies you've probably never heard of
-
Samsung's XR headset could beat Apple Vision Pro in at least one area
This could be a significant boost for the Android device
-
Apple Vision Pro could get its biggest update since launch in a matter of weeks
Apple Intelligence could be coming to the device
-
iPhone SE 4 and new iPad launch plans become more clear – other new Apple devices too
Industry expert Mark Gurman has clarified Apple's plans for its latest device refresh
-
Samsung's Vision Pro rival to get a big boost from a clever Google acquisition
Google is buying HTC's XR division to work on Android XR – the driving force behind Project Moohan
-
24 hours with the Apple Vision Pro
I spent the day seeing the world through the eyes of the Apple Vision Pro
-
Apple Vision Pro could be used to attend live football from anywhere – one major club has already confirmed plans
Immersive football in your front room - yes please