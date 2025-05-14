New Vision Pro feature reveals Apple's smart glasses plan more clearly

Quick Summary There are new features coming to Apple Vision Pro. Those will make life easier for most users, by enhancing their view of the world around them.

New technology isn't always a smash-hit right out of the gate. Sometimes, devices need to mature and the market needs to warm up to the idea of something new.

That's exactly what's happening with the Apple Vision Pro. The entire XR / MR / VR headset market is quite niche, but the Vision Pro – complete with its eye-watering four-figure price tag – is another step removed. Described as a hammer looking for a nail, the device has yet to really find its place in the modern tech arena.

Still, you can certainly see the direction Apple is hoping to take. A new report from The Verge shows a new magnification feature in action, which does pretty much exactly what it says on the tin.

Users will be able to magnify a section in front of them, which will affect any real world or virtual objects within that frame. It's a handy feature, which should make it easier to read small text or see further away, without needing to move from your spot.

(Image credit: Apple)

If you've ever been to dinner with friends or family of a certain age, this won't be news to you. Phones are often the medium of choice in my experience, with users able to zoom in and magnify the menu to read more clearly.

It's not the only new feature, either. The report also mentions added functionality from Apple's VoiceOver feature, which will describe surroundings and objects, read documentation and more.

That's a really interesting use case for the device. Given that the passthrough is such a big feature for the brand, it's slightly peculiar to see functionality which describes what you can also see. It could be useful as an Accessibility feature – for those with impaired sight, for example – or as a means of multi-tasking.