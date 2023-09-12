The Apple Watch could get a fashionable watch face upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Well, today is the day, Apple fans. The Wonderlust launch event is finally here, and there are a number of new products expected to be seen as part of the presentation later today.

Chief among them is the new iPhone 15 range, but that's far from the only product expected. We're also likely to see the new Apple Watch Series 9 and maybe even an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Now, users of those – and maybe even older Apple Watch models – could be set to get a trendy boost. That's because there are rumours that the partnership with luxury fashion house, Hermès, could be coming to an end.

That has been fed by talk of Apple moving away from genuine leather goods in their accessories range. We've already heard about the leather iPhone case being taken off sale this year. Then, talk emerged about the Hermès link, after they removed their range of Apple Watch bands from their site.

However, if the two companies don't fully part ways, it could mean that the Hermès watch faces become available on other devices. They have previously been exclusive to the special editions of the watch, but could be made more widely available. Something similar happened when the Nike partnership ended on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Of course, this is at least part speculation. While the signs don't look promising for the partnership at the moment, we won't know for sure about any changes until the event this evening.

There's also a question of whether – if it happens – the faces would be made available on all models. Hermès are a brand with a higher degree of exclusivity than Nike, which could mean it makes sense to limit them somehow.

Perhaps they'll only come available on the Series 9 models. Or maybe only on the higher priced Stainless Steel variants. Or maybe they'll disappear forever.

I certainly hope the latter is not the case, though. It would be a shame to lose them, irrespective of what happens to the partnership as a whole.

Regardless, we'll know more this evening. The event is set to kick off at 6pm UK time. Be sure to tune in for all of the details for Apple's next range of products – and check out T3.com's Apple event live blog for up to date details throughout the day!