How to watch the Apple iPhone 16 launch event live

Apple's annual iPhone launch event will take place earlier than usual this year, on Monday 9 September 2024, and you should be able to watch it live right here on T3.

Coming with the strapline "It's Glowtime", it is expected to debut the new iPhone 16 lineup, plus a few more devices besides. We've heard plenty on new Apple Watch models, for example, including an Apple Watch Ultra 3. And new AirPods headphones are expected to make an appearance too.

However, what "Glowtime" means is unclear at present. It could refer to the new, Apple Intelligence-powered version of Siri, which we're also likely to hear more about. Maybe that's getting a new logo?

Or maybe there's another surprise (or two) in store. Here are all the details so you can make sure you find out on the day...

When will the Apple iPhone 16 event start?

Apple will stream its iPhone 16 launch event on Monday 9 September 2024.

It will kick off at 10:00am PDT, local time for Apple's HQ in Cupertino.

Here are the start times for your location:

US West Coast: 10:00 PDT

10:00 PDT US East Coast: 13:00 EDT

13:00 EDT UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (10 September)

01:00 CST (10 September) Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (10 September)

02:00 JST (10 September) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (10 September)

02:00 KST (10 September) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEDT (10 September)

How to watch the Apple iPhone launch event

You should be able to watch the event stream live right here closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Apple's own website, or through Apple TV devices.

What to expect

Apple traditionally unveils its new iPhone range each September and this year will be no different. However, the timing is actually earlier than usual, with the event more often slated for later in the month.

We'll almost certainly see the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max announced, along with several other devices. Smart money is on an Apple Watch Series 10, maybe even an Apple Watch Ultra 3, too.

And there have been plenty of rumours about new Apple AirPods and an upgrade for the AirPods Max headphones, at last.

There will also be a whole load of talk about Apple Intelligence, but it's doubtful that it'll be available when the new iPhones hit stores.

We also don't expect anything on iPad, which is more likely to be featured in a follow-up event in October (along with new M4 Macs).