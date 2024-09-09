iPhone 16 live blog: the latest iPhone news from Apple's September Special Event

The time has arrived: it's Apple Special Event o'clock a whisker earlier in the calendar for 2024, as we kick off the week with Apple's anticipated iPhone 16 series launch one day earlier than is typical – so strap in for a Monday more exciting than your average!

As the official invitation so colourfully put it: It's Glowtime. While we've decoded the meaning of that poster, it's the summary of Apple iPhone 16 rumours where we've collated all the latest expectations. In this live blog, however, we'll be covering what crops up ahead of the on-site Cupertino launch event – which begins at 18:00 BST (that's 13:00 EDT, 10:00 PDT).

It's almost three months to the day since Apple's WWDC 2024 event – can you believe it? – where various software updates, such as the iPhone's iOS 18, were revealed in detail. Today it's expected to be the turn of hardware, with the four new iPhone 16 models expected to push Apple Intelligence to the fore. We'll be on the pulse every step of the way, so stay tuned for the latest...