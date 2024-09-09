iPhone 16 live blog: the latest iPhone news from Apple's September Special Event

The time has arrived: it's Apple Special Event o'clock a whisker earlier in the calendar for 2024, as we kick off the week with Apple's anticipated iPhone 16 series launch one day earlier than is typical – so strap in for a Monday more exciting than your average!
As the official invitation so colourfully put it: It's Glowtime. While we've decoded the meaning of that poster, it's the summary of Apple iPhone 16 rumours where we've collated all the latest expectations. In this live blog, however, we'll be covering what crops up ahead of the on-site Cupertino launch event – which begins at 18:00 BST (that's 13:00 EDT, 10:00 PDT).
It's almost three months to the day since Apple's WWDC 2024 event – can you believe it? – where various software updates, such as the iPhone's iOS 18, were revealed in detail. Today it's expected to be the turn of hardware, with the four new iPhone 16 models expected to push Apple Intelligence to the fore. We'll be on the pulse every step of the way, so stay tuned for the latest...
How to watch the iPhone 16 launch event
Well, the day is finally upon us Apple fans! Later today, we'll see exactly what Apple has in store for us with it's newest line of iPhones.
It's T3's resident Staff Writer, Sam Cross, here. I've lost count of just how many Apple events I've covered at this point. I've seen an inimitable flurry of iPhones, MacBooks and iPads come by, making me a perfect pick to guide you through the early part of this event.
If you're wondering how to watch along with today's event – great news. We have an unmissable guide to how to watch the Apple event, along with timings for different areas around the world and a rundown of what we're expecting.
Buff that bronze
Among the iPhone 16 rumours is that Apple will be launching an all-new bronze-like colour, thought to be called Desert Titanium.T3's Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, has already written about why Apple's bronze is the new gold – an altogether different aesthetic vision for Apple's flagship phone series.
The iPhone 16 could also come in Pink, Green, Blue, Black and White options, according to leaks so far. The titanium finish of the Pro models is also expected to come in Natural, Black or White. So there should be plenty of choices for all tastes.
It's Glowtime
So what does it all mean? "It's Glowtime!" is a clear paraphrasing of "it's showtime!", marking the commencement of an Apple show of Hollywood proportions.
And this Special Event's star? It's all about Siri, the virtual assistant, being further integrated more broadly into Apple's iPhone 16 line-up.
The expanse of Apple Intelligence will also be front and centre for this showcase, no doubt, with more iPhone models expected to be AI capable than the current stock.