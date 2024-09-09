Apple Intelligence official rollout dates – here's when your iPhone will get it

During its latest launch event, Apple announced a staggered release for its Apple Intelligence features. Not all capabilities will be available from the get-go and those that will be launched in the US first, but the good news is that it starts next month and other regions will soon follow.
Here then is when Apple Intelligence is coming to your iPhone and what features to expect initially.
When will Apple Intelligence be available?
Announced during the "It's Glowtime" event on Monday 9 September, Apple Intelligence will first hit iPhone models, plus Mac and iPad, in October. This will be a US English release only initially, but there is a timeline for other regions, too.
The UK and Australia will get it from December, for example, as UK and localised English variants are set to follow before the end of the year. That includes Canada, New Zealand and South Africa, too.
Other language versions will take a bit longer though, with Chinese, French, Japanese and Spanish coming next year.
What iPhones will work with Apple Intelligence?
Unfortunately, as Apple Intelligence requires a certain type of processing power to run, it will only be enabled on iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, plus all the new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models.
You will not be able to run Apple Intelligence features on an iPhone 15 or lower.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
It will be part of a future iOS 18.1 release.
What iPads and Macs will run Apple Intelligence?
All iPad and Mac (MacBook) models running on M1 Apple silicon and above will be capable of using Apple Intelligence features.
It will come with future iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates.
What Apple Intelligence features will be available to begin with?
Only a few Apple Intelligence features will be released to begin with. Further features will added over time.
The first batch will include Writing Tools, which will enable supported Apple device owners to use generative AI to help write text, rewrite sections, proofread and even summarise passages in different applications, including Mail, Notes, Pages and many third-party apps.
A new Memories feature is coming to Photos which allows users to create mini movies trough simply typing a description. It'll then find relevant photos or video clips and put them into a new showreel. You will also be able to search using descriptive language, which will even find content inside videos. And a new Clean Up tool can remove objects from photos using AI.
Recording will be available in the Notes and Phone apps, with participants being automatically notified when it has started. Apple Intelligence can then summarise the call once it ends.
There will also be summarised notifications across apps. And you can use AI to reply to emails automatically.
Finally, Siri has been drastically improved and is the reason why the event had the "Glowtime" tag.
Now visualised as a glowing ring around your screen when active (rather than the existing animated ball), the new Siri is much more intelligent and can be used with conversational speech to perform numerous actions.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
iPhone 16 brings AI, always-on display and improved camera
The regular iPhone 16 has some big upgrades that mean that it's all the phone you need
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max – bigger, more powerful and smarter
Apple's latest Pro models are upgraded in just about every area
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max – bigger, more powerful and smarter
Apple's latest Pro models are upgraded in just about every area
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets a sleek new black finish
No Watch Ultra 3 this year, but here's the next best thing
By Rik Henderson Published
-
One more thing I'd love to see at the Apple iPhone 16 event
Apple's new iPhones are launched this week but I'm still hoping for a few surprises
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
iPhone 16 release date might have been accidentally leaked by Apple itself
Surely it can't be a coincidence?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Bluetooth gets a huge upgrade that better helps you find your phone and other devices
Bluetooth 6.0 will be able to tell distances to improve Find My services
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is the iPhone 16 coming out? Could Apple's on-sale date be a surprise?
The iPhone 16 has already bucked trends once
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple Watch X will lack one of the Ultra's biggest features, claims source
But don't feel flat about it
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This affordable iPhone case turns your handset into the perfect retro games console
Protection and GameBoy-style conversion in one
By Max Freeman-Mills Published