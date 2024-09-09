Apple Intelligence official rollout dates – here's when your iPhone will get it

During its latest launch event, Apple announced a staggered release for its Apple Intelligence features. Not all capabilities will be available from the get-go and those that will be launched in the US first, but the good news is that it starts next month and other regions will soon follow.

Here then is when Apple Intelligence is coming to your iPhone and what features to expect initially.

When will Apple Intelligence be available?

Announced during the "It's Glowtime" event on Monday 9 September, Apple Intelligence will first hit iPhone models, plus Mac and iPad, in October. This will be a US English release only initially, but there is a timeline for other regions, too.

The UK and Australia will get it from December, for example, as UK and localised English variants are set to follow before the end of the year. That includes Canada, New Zealand and South Africa, too.

Other language versions will take a bit longer though, with Chinese, French, Japanese and Spanish coming next year.

What iPhones will work with Apple Intelligence?

Unfortunately, as Apple Intelligence requires a certain type of processing power to run, it will only be enabled on iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, plus all the new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models.

You will not be able to run Apple Intelligence features on an iPhone 15 or lower.

It will be part of a future iOS 18.1 release.

What iPads and Macs will run Apple Intelligence?

All iPad and Mac (MacBook) models running on M1 Apple silicon and above will be capable of using Apple Intelligence features.

It will come with future iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates.

What Apple Intelligence features will be available to begin with?

Only a few Apple Intelligence features will be released to begin with. Further features will added over time.

The first batch will include Writing Tools, which will enable supported Apple device owners to use generative AI to help write text, rewrite sections, proofread and even summarise passages in different applications, including Mail, Notes, Pages and many third-party apps.

A new Memories feature is coming to Photos which allows users to create mini movies trough simply typing a description. It'll then find relevant photos or video clips and put them into a new showreel. You will also be able to search using descriptive language, which will even find content inside videos. And a new Clean Up tool can remove objects from photos using AI.

Recording will be available in the Notes and Phone apps, with participants being automatically notified when it has started. Apple Intelligence can then summarise the call once it ends.

There will also be summarised notifications across apps. And you can use AI to reply to emails automatically.

Finally, Siri has been drastically improved and is the reason why the event had the "Glowtime" tag.

Now visualised as a glowing ring around your screen when active (rather than the existing animated ball), the new Siri is much more intelligent and can be used with conversational speech to perform numerous actions.