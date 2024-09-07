Apple Watch Ultra 3: What we know so far – prepare for subtle surprises!

As the anticipation builds for Apple’s next wave of gadgets, all eyes are on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Sure, Apple is renowned for innovation, but this time, whispers of an evolutionary rather than revolutionary update are swirling. Could a black titanium finish be just the shake-up in style we've been waiting for? Will long-rumoured features like blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection finally land on your wrist?

And that's just scratching the surface. Some insiders hint that while hardware changes may be minor, there could be significant under-the-hood improvements thanks to a new processor, opening doors for enhanced machine-learning capabilities and future AI-driven features.

So, how exactly is Apple planning to elevate its most rugged smartwatch without a complete redesign? And what about the price – are we looking at a budget-friendly surprise, or will it stay in ultra-premium territory?

Stick around as we dive into the juicy details surrounding this much-anticipated release of the best Apple Watch around. Looking for discounts of previous-gen watches instead? Check out T3's best Apple Watch deals roundup instead.

When will it launch?

Mark your calendars for 11 September 2024! Apple has a knack for releasing its new watches around this time, and rumours point to the Ultra 3 making its grand debut alongside the iPhone 16 at Apple’s 2024 Special Event. So, if you're itching for a fresh gadget to complement your fall wardrobe, the wait won’t be too long.

How much will it cost?

If you're ready to splurge, brace yourself for the same premium pricing as the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Expect the Ultra 3 to stick to its luxury price tag of around £799/ $799/ AU$1,399. While you’re paying for rugged design, extreme durability, and top-notch features, don’t hold your breath for any price cuts.

Or should you? Rumour has it that a more affordable, resin-based Apple Watch Ultra might be in the works. It would make sense, considering the Apple Watch SE 3 is said to be introducing a plastic casings option. We'll soon find out!

Bolder, but familiar

Looking for a radical redesign? Well, the Ultra 3 won’t be giving you that. The watch is expected to retain its iconic 49mm titanium build, designed for durability in extreme conditions. However, there's a little twist. Rumours suggest that we may finally get a black titanium variant—perfect for those who like their gadgets as sleek as their fashion sense. Other than that, don’t expect much in terms of radical design changes (apart from the resin version, of course).

Minimal hardware, but software wins

In terms of hardware, Apple seems to be sticking to the tried and tested formula. No major sensor upgrades are expected, though there could be a bump in processing power thanks to an updated chip (likely the successor to the S9).

Where things get interesting is in the software. Watch for improvements in health features, with rumors suggesting the Ultra 3 may introduce blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection – features we’ve been hearing about for years.

These updates will likely be software-driven, meaning the Ultra 3 will continue to leverage its existing sensors with new machine-learning enhancements.

Anything else?

The Ultra 3’s launch coincides with a milestone year for Apple Watch, as 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the product line. While the Ultra 3 itself may not be revolutionary, whispers about an Apple Watch X suggest that Apple could pull out all the stops for its big anniversary. The Ultra 3, though, will likely play it safe, sticking to solid, incremental improvements.

Final thoughts

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 might not shake up the tech world, but for those invested in the Ultra line, it offers just enough upgrades to make it a worthy successor. Whether you’re drawn by the promise of better health features, the slick new black finish, or just the prestige of owning Apple’s most robust watch, the Ultra 3 promises to deliver reliability with a touch of refinement.