Apple Watch SE 3: what we know so far about the upcoming premium headphones and all the features we would like to see

As the best Apple Watches continue to evolve with groundbreaking features like blood oxygen monitoring and dual-frequency GPS, it’s easy to overlook the more budget-friendly SE line.

But the Apple Watch SE 3 – whispers of which are starting to swirl in the tech ether – might just be the smartwatch dark horse of 2024.

So, if you're on the fence about snagging the SE 2 or waiting for the SE 3, buckle up for some juicy rumours that might sway your decision!

Plastic Fantastic?

One of the more colourful rumours surrounding the Apple Watch SE 3 is the possible introduction of plastic casings. Yes, plastic.

But don’t panic just yet! Before you envision a cheap toy wristwatch, hear this out: Apple could be taking cues from rugged brands like Garmin, whose polymer shells have been lauded for durability.

Imagine a lightweight, ultra-durable watch aimed at younger users (or perhaps the clumsy among us). And yes, with a potential rainbow of colour options to boot, this could be Apple’s playful nod to the iPhone 5c days.

While some sceptics might recoil at the idea of plastic, it’s likely that Apple would infuse it with the same sleekness as its aluminium counterparts. Plus, with the potential for a slimmer bezel design, this new SE could offer a watch that's both stylish and practical.

Bigger, Bolder Displays

The Apple Watch SE 2 has already proven itself with its sharp 40mm and 44mm displays, but the SE 3 is rumoured to step it up a notch with 41mm and 45mm sizes. That means more screen, more fun, and perhaps a bit more wrist envy from your friends (?) obsessed with the Apple Watch Series 9.

These upgraded displays, potentially increasing to a maximum of 1.9 inches, would provide a larger canvas for all your notifications, fitness stats, and – let’s be honest – animated Mickey Mouse faces.

Despite this size boost, the SE 3 is expected to remain separate from the more premium models, making it a fantastic option for those who want more bang for their buck without needing features like always-on displays.

Sensors: Will We See More?

While the SE line has always been a bit leaner in terms of health features, 2024 might bring some unexpected surprises. Rumours are brewing that Apple might consider adding a blood oxygen sensor to the SE 3.

Of course, there is the whole situation with an ongoing lawsuit, so we're not 100% sure the Cupertino-based company is so keen on adding this feature to the Apple Watch SE 3.

If it does, it's possible that SE 3 users could enjoy that sweet, sweet oxygen data that’s already in higher-end models in regions outside the US, but not the good folks in North America.

Sleep apnea detection is a potential dark horse feature, provided the SE 3 gets the hardware upgrades required. This could be a game-changer for those who want to improve their sleep habits but aren’t ready to splurge on the Series 10.

Performance and Battery Life: Staying Ahead of the Curve

Expect the SE 3 to pack the same S9 chip found in its premium cousins, such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple is known for trickling down its tech into the SE line, so it’s not far-fetched to expect cutting-edge performance, at least for a budget watch. How about dual-band GPS? It’s rumoured to make the cut, too, giving runners and hikers even better accuracy without needing to shell out for the Series 10.

When Can You Get It?

If Apple continues the biannual release cadence, the Apple Watch SE 3 will be announced on September 9 at Apple's 2024 Special Event. Availability is expected not long after, mid-to-late September 2024. Keep your fingers crossed!

Is It Worth the Wait?

Should you hold out for the Apple Watch SE 3 or cash in on those cheap Apple Watch deals on the previous generations that are sure to follow the announcement of the latest cohort of Apple wearables?

Looking at what we expect to see, including a bigger screen, potentially vibrant new colours, and possibly even a few extra health features, the Apple Watch SE 3 will be a big update to Apple's affordable watch line. If we were you, we would watch the announcement in September to see how it all pans out!