A plastic Apple Watch SE could take smartwatches to the next level

Quick Summary
The next Apple Watch SE is reported to be coming in a rigid plastic build, which could make for a more accessible smartwatch in terms of price, as well as more colours.
The report of the plastic build and more colours comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a great track record for Apple leaks.
We're mere weeks away from September and what that means – except for the end of summer – is that we'll very likely see some new Apple devices fighting for a spot amongst the best phones and best smartwatches of 2024.
Apple hasn't announced the date of its September event as yet, but it's usually sometime in the first two weeks and this year is not only the 10-year anniversary of the Apple Watch, but an SE year too.
The Apple Watch SE was first introduced back in 2020, with a second generation having been announced in 2022. Based on that, the entry-level smartwatch runs on a two-year update cycle – so we can safely expect to see a new model soon.
When it first launched alongside the Watch Series 6, it offered many of the same features but it lacked the Always-On Display and the ability to take an ECG.
For the 2022 model, the ceramic back switched to nylon composite – a posh description for plastic, and offered a processor bump, but it still left the Always-On Display and ECG functionality off its spec sheet. For the 2024 model, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has previously suggested the Apple Watch SE could make a move to a rigid plastic build, swapping out the aluminium casing currently offered.
In Gurman's most recent Power On newsletter, picked up by 9to5Mac, Gurman has said the switch to a plastic build for the Watch SE (2024) is "increasingly likely", adding that it "could allow for a better array of colours", both of which could be great news for Apple's smartwatch.
It's not just the colours that are exciting though. With a bit of luck, we would hope that a plastic build could also make the Apple Watch SE 3 cheaper. It currently costs from £219 / $249 / A$399, but you could buy the Watch Series 3 for under £199 / $199 before it was discontinued in 2022 and it would be great to see the Watch SE slot into that price bracket.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
That could then expand the market somewhat – offering a reasonably-priced entry point for those who haven't been tempted by a smartwatch (specifically Apple's) before.
The nylon composite back of the 2022 model doesn't feel cheap, so if the rest of the Watch SE 3's casing adopts similar, whilst delivering a cheaper price point for the Apple Watch, it could make it more accessible to people, including perhaps parents looking to buy one for their kids.
It's also likely we will see a processor jump for the Watch SE 3, and we'd love to see the Always-On Display come to this device finally. We expect features like Double Tap that launched on the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will be reserved for the more expensive models in Apple's portfolio however, so don't expect everything.
For now, nothing is confirmed, but we expect the next Apple Watch SE to be revealed in September, alongside the iPhone 16 series.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
Apple’s folding iPad now expected to arrive in 2026
Apple is reportedly dealing with engineering issues affecting its first foldable device
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
The new iPhone SE is shaping up to be a killer mid-ranger thanks to this display leak
And some other reported upgrades
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone 17 slated for one massive camera upgrade which photographers will love
The question is, will it be too technical for non-photographers?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Vision Pro just got a load of new reasons to justify that cost
Some of the extra content coming sounds incredible
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple's iPad is now at a record-low price this Amazon Prime Day
If you've been waiting to pick up an Apple iPad, now might be the time to buy
By David Nield Published
-
Surprise new Apple HomePod mini arrives, and you can order it today
Apple has announced a new Apple HomePod mini
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Diver gets his Apple Watch back a year after losing it in the ocean – thanks to Find My
When technology works, it really works
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Forget Amazon Prime Day – MacBook Air now at lowest-ever price at Walmart
Apple silicon computing for less
By David Nield Published