Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be more affordable and more like a G-Shock

Alleged unreleased Apple Watch Ultra spotted on the FCC website with a plastic design

Apple Watch Ultra 2 review
(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)
Jump to category:
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple Watch Ultra model that could be cheaper and have a G-Shock-style design.

Images have been found lurking on the website of the Federal Communications Commission – the US organisation that approves connected devices for use in the country. They appear to show a new Watch model with a plastic casing rather than the titanium used on the existing Apple Watch Ultra 2 (and its predecessor).

To be fair to @ParrotSWD, who posted the images on his X (formerly Twitter) feed, he suggests that they are of a prototype Watch Ultra design... it could, therefore, be that they are of a pre-Ultra concept and the casing was 3D printed to show how the final version would look.

See more

However, others, such as 91Mobiles, have claimed that they could show a future Apple Watch Ultra model – maybe an Apple Watch Ultra 3 – that features a splashproof, mud-resistant casing made of resin.

Another alternative is that Apple might be considering a separate colourway for its next flagship watch. We'd certainly be interested in seeing a Space Black model to match the new MacBook Pro.

And finally, it could be that the prototype shown in the images never sees the light of day. If that's the case, it could be worth hunting down some of the excellent Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 deals that are around this Black Friday.

It could be the only way we'll really get a cheaper version.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Ultra deals

Apple Watch Ultra with Green Alpine Loop:  was £699

Apple Watch Ultra with Green Alpine Loop: was £699, now £599 at Amazon UK
The superb, five-star 2022 Apple Watch Ultra is available with £50 for Black Friday. Its titanium build is amongst the most robust out there and, while there's a new model also available, the upgrades are minor, so this is a great bargain.

View Deal
Apple Watch Ultra 2 49mm, GPS + Cellular: was $799

Apple Watch Ultra 2 49mm, GPS + Cellular: was $799, now $729.99 at Amazon
There's $60 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 already, which is great for a device that's only recently launched. This includes the hard-to-find orange and beige Trail Loop band.

View Deal
Topics
Apple
CATEGORIES
Smartwatch
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸