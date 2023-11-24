Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be more affordable and more like a G-Shock

Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple Watch Ultra model that could be cheaper and have a G-Shock-style design.

Images have been found lurking on the website of the Federal Communications Commission – the US organisation that approves connected devices for use in the country. They appear to show a new Watch model with a plastic casing rather than the titanium used on the existing Apple Watch Ultra 2 (and its predecessor).

To be fair to @ParrotSWD, who posted the images on his X (formerly Twitter) feed, he suggests that they are of a prototype Watch Ultra design... it could, therefore, be that they are of a pre-Ultra concept and the casing was 3D printed to show how the final version would look.

Early Ultras had a black back which looks kinda dope #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/OvX65GNPKxNovember 16, 2023 See more

However, others, such as 91Mobiles, have claimed that they could show a future Apple Watch Ultra model – maybe an Apple Watch Ultra 3 – that features a splashproof, mud-resistant casing made of resin.

Another alternative is that Apple might be considering a separate colourway for its next flagship watch. We'd certainly be interested in seeing a Space Black model to match the new MacBook Pro.

And finally, it could be that the prototype shown in the images never sees the light of day. If that's the case, it could be worth hunting down some of the excellent Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 deals that are around this Black Friday.

It could be the only way we'll really get a cheaper version.

