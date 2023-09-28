There's a new G-Shock Mudmaster in town and is as handsome as it is tough

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Casio has announced a new model in its hugely popular G-Shock Mudmaster range which includes a rugged metal casing, but is still as tough as they come.

The G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-B1000 is a hybrid timepiece that feature's the brands traditional dust and water resistance, so can go on adventures with you, but is also handsome enough to be worn everyday.

The chunky metal casing serves to accentuate the aesthetics but also has a practical purpose. There is protection in both the 12 and 6 o'clock positions that guard the glass face from bumps, scrapes and shocks. They are coated with carbon for extra abrasion resistance, while the strap is made from bio-resin for comfort.

The GWG-B1000 is also the first G-Shock watch to feature three sensors, to read compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature.

You also get solar charging and radio wave reception on board, and you can connect the timepiece to an iPhone or Android phone to increase its usefulness

(Image credit: Casio)

For example, Casio's dedicated smartphone Mobile Link app has a location indicator feature that will point the inset dial hand towards a destination, after you set it in the app. You also get a mission log, which will record your activity for future analysis.

The watch will also automatically switch between time zones when connected to the app, and can help you find your phone at the touch of a button, should you forget where you put it down.

The new Mudmaster is water resistance to 200 metres, and also resistant to mud and vibrations. It is capable of numerous normal wristwatch functions, like alarm settings and a countdown timer.

Battery life is quoted at six months on a single charge, but the solar charging functionality can extend that indefinitely.

(Image credit: Casio)

The G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-B1000 will be available from October priced at £699. There are three colours to choose from – red (GWG-B1000-1A4), green (GWG-B1000-3A) and black (GWG-B1000-1A).

It will also be available in the US in the same colours priced at $800.