How 2025 could be the year of the rugged watch

Rugged watches – once the go-to for mountaineers, military types, and survivalists – are fast becoming a mainstream must-have. Whether you're scaling peaks, pounding pavements or simply prone to bashing your wrist on doorframes, the latest crop of hard-wearing timepieces has something to offer.

In 2025, that appeal looks set to broaden even further, as top brands combine bombproof design with next-gen smart features. From the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to Garmin’s toughest multi-sport watches, everything suggests the rugged smartwatch space is gearing up for its biggest year yet during the rest of 2025.

Not just a rugged face

A rugged watch isn’t just about looking tough – it needs to back up the aesthetic with serious durability.

In 2025, that still means meeting military-grade standards like MIL-STD-810 for shock, temperature, and humidity resistance, along with water resistance of at least 10ATM for proper outdoor use.

Sapphire crystal or hardened Gorilla Glass is also a must, offering protection against scratches and knocks whether you're on the trail in the great outdoors or just navigating city life.

Battery life is another defining trait. Many rugged watches now last for days – even weeks – on a single charge, especially those that ditch full-colour OLED screens in favour of transflective or monochrome displays. Solar charging is increasingly common, too.

Some models stick to classic digital readouts and tools like barometers and altimeters. Others go full smart, offering GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and even offline mapping.

Outdoor watches are getting smarter

While the rugged watch used to be a tool, now it’s becoming a full-featured smart companion.

In 2025, some of the toughest watches on the market, from brands like Garmin, Polar, and Suunto, are also the smartest, as big tech brands lean into outdoor durability without sacrificing everyday convenience.

Take the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which combines a titanium case, 100-metre water resistance, dual-frequency GPS, and up to 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode. It’s built for hiking, diving, and endurance sports, but it still handles texts, calls, and Apple Pay with ease.

For those seeking a balance between ruggedness and comprehensive outdoor features, the Garmin Fenix 8 stands out. In our review, we praised it for its AMOLED display, extended battery life, and enhanced GPS capabilities, making it suitable for serious athletes and adventurers alike.

Budget-conscious users aren't left behind.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers a durable build, 10 ATM water resistance, and a bright AMOLED display. With up to 27 days of battery life and 177 sports modes, it provides substantial value without breaking the bank.

Why rugged is going mainstream in 2025

Legacy outdoor watchmakers are no longer content to stay purely analogue or low-tech, with brands leaning into smart features without losing their rugged credentials.

The Garmin Fenix 8 is a perfect example, taking everything that made its predecessor a staple among triathletes, climbers, and endurance runners, then adds sharper visuals and smarter tracking.

With its AMOLED screen, solar charging, multi-band GPS, and detailed fitness metrics, it’s built for the extremes – but also works seamlessly for everyday training and wellness.

Suunto's Vertical is another standout, offering superb mapping features, long battery life aided by solar charging, and a durable build. It's designed for endurance athletes and explorers who require reliable navigation tools and extended performance in challenging environments.

These models, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, illustrate how outdoor-first brands are integrating smart features without compromising on the durability and reliability that adventurers depend on.

What is the best rugged watch?

The current crop of rugged watches isn’t just durable – it’s desirable. Just look at our best outdoor watch guide and you’ll see a mix of premium, mid-range, and affordable options that wouldn’t look out of place in a city coffee shop, at a CrossFit gym, or on the side of a mountain.

At the top end, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 sets the tone with its titanium shell, dive-readiness, and seamless iOS integration. The Garmin Fenix 8, meanwhile, remains a go-to for serious athletes who want performance data without compromising on battery life or toughness.

For those after a durable watch without breaking the bank, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers surprising smarts for the price, while the Suunto Vertical brings topographic maps, solar charging, and outdoor precision in a stripped-back design.

What’s shifting in 2025 is the customer base.

These watches are no longer being bought solely by ultra-marathoners or mountaineers – they’re being picked up by commuters, gym-goers, and people who simply want something that won’t shatter when it hits a doorframe.

There’s a growing sense that durability is a design premium in its own right, like buying a stainless steel phone case or a pair of Gore-Tex trainers.

There’s also an aesthetic pull. Rugged is cool again. Whether it’s the G-Shock revival in fashion or the rise of “gorpcore” on Instagram, tough, functional gear now doubles as a style statement.

With trends aligning – style, practicality, outdoor culture, and tech innovation – the rugged watch is moving from niche to normal. And 2025 might be the year it fully arrives.