The foldable iPhone may arrive sooner than you think

Something that's been rumoured over the last few years is Apple preparing a foldable iPhone, yet to date we've not seen – or even heard – anything from the Cupertino firm on the matter. However, new rumours suggest wheels are finally being put into motion.

As rivals continue to push new foldable devices to the market, Apple has been unflappable in its continued push of new iPhones with alarmingly predictable frequency and design. However, to its credit, Apple is never one to jump onto a new trend early doors, instead preferring a slower approach as the industry works out the initial kinks. Who remembers the original Samsung Galaxy Z Fold debacle? Yikes.

We're four years removed from that troubled start for foldables, and a number of manufacturers including Motorola, Google, OnePlus, Oppo and Huawei have all joined the foldable fray since.

Now, according to a new report from South Korean outlet The Elec (via Apple Insider ), one foldable display manufacturer is preparing for an influx of orders from Apple.

Samsung may play a major role in the foldable iPhone

It’s claimed that Samsung – one of several display manufacturers which supplies Apple – has reshuffled personnel in a team which handles OLED and foldable panels for phones in preparation for a possible Apple foldable.

Apparently, both Samsung and LG are already working on foldable displays for future Apple products, which may extend way beyond the iPhone Fold as the same report claims screens up to 20.25 inches are in the works. This could mean Apple may also be mulling a MacBook and/or iPad with a foldable display, which an earlier report by The Elec claims could arrive by 2025.

Adding more fuel to the fire, earlier this year a patent was spotted apparently detailing drop protection for a potential Apple foldable, while Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests a foldable iPhone/iPad hybrid may also arrive by 2025.

With news that Samsung is potentially readying its foldable display teams, an iPhone Fold arrival in 2025, or even 2024, is certainly not off the cards.