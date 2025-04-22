Expected Samsung foldables could arrive later than expected this year

Quick Summary Samsung's two new foldable phones could be arriving later than we thought. That would see them enter the fray long after the successors to the current Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 crop.

If you're a fan of innovation in technology, you'll already be well aware of the burgeoning world of foldable phones. Once simply the plaything of a science fiction writer's mind, these devices have leapt forward in recent times.

Gone are the days of simply having two regular Android phone-sized slabs tacked together on a hinge. In 2025, you'll find slim and light panels designed to reduce the overall package down to much more manageable dimensions.

Samsung was one of the earliest mainstream adopters of the technology, and has continued to push out devices which sit near the top of the pile ever since. This year, a new duo of foldables is expected to enter the fray – but new reports suggests they'll arrive later than we first thought.

The report comes from a Korean publication called The Bell, and suggests that the newer additions to the lineup will come in the fourth quarter. That's later than the successors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, which are expected around the end of summer, according to historic release schedules.

So, just what new goodness can we expect? Well, from the rumours and leaks we've seen and heard, the two new devices should bookend the current foldable collection.

That includes a budget-conscious version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and a new tri-fold handset from the brand. That is likely to be similar to the Huawei Mate XT, though it's said to utilise a different folding orientation.

Quite why those handsets are being held a little longer than anticipated is unclear. It's possible that the brand is looking to stop any cannibalisation which may occur between the established and new models, by separating the releases of those models.

Of course, it's also entirely possible that the delay is only one of manufacturing. It would make a lot of sense for the brand to launch all of its new foldable devices in one go, so we could see that happen as usual, but with a delay before the two newer handsets are actually available to buy.

With just a few short months to go before we'd expect to see them, we won't have long to wait.