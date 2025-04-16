Leaked iPhone Fold pricing suggests it will be fighting an uphill battle from the start
It looks set to be the most expensive foldable phone
Quick Summary
The foldable iPhone is reportedly coming, and now its pricing is said to have leaked.
Spoiler alert – it's probably exactly as you'd expect.
If you're a fan of the iPhone, chances are there is already a device out there to suit your needs. The brand does a great job of offering something for everyone, with various models which specialise in different things.
For those who seek the best of the best, one of the iPhone 16 Pro models will be just the ticket. Then there's the iPhone 16 base model, for those who just need the basic iPhone package, and the new iPhone 16e for anyone on a stricter budget.
One area which the brand hasn't broken into is that of foldable phones. But that looks set to change next year, with a suite of rumours suggesting that the iPhone Fold will finally arrive.
Now, the pricing has leaked and it's probably everything you were expecting. That is to say it isn't cheap – the report suggests a price of up to $2,300 (approx. £1,730 / AU$3,610).
That's more costly than something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which can currently be had for $1,899 / £1,649 / AU$2,349 from the Samsung website.
That's not really a full picture, though. Samsung will undoubtedly be the brand which Apple has its sights on, but the market for foldable phones goes much further than that.
Devices like the Honor Magic V3 and the Oppo Find N5 offer incredible slimness and are arguably sitting closer to the forefront of that industry. What's more, they can often be found with significant discounts which makes the pricing much more attractive – at the time of writing I can snag a brand new Honor Magic V3 for just £1,199 here in the UK.
I'm personally excited for the launch of a folding iPhone. I think it will be exciting to see what the brand can do with the format, and if it can live up to its bold claims. The price is certainly high, but I think expecting anything else from Apple was always wishful thinking. One thing is for certain, though – with a price tag like that, this device is going to need to be fantastic.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
