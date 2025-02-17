New iPhone Fold details suggest Apple's first foldable will be very different to rivals

Quick Summary New rumours have emerged about the iPhone Fold. That suggests it could look very different to other foldable phones.

If you're a fan of emerging technology, you'll love foldable phones. These devices often look like something from a sci-fi movie, but instead represent the pinnacle of modern phone tech.

One manufacturer has been notably absent from the game so far, though. Apple has yet to start bending its iPhone models, instead opting to stick with the traditional slab design.

That all looks set to change, though, as the brand is increasingly becoming the subject of rumours. The iPhone Fold is certainly not a new idea, but it is one which seems to be becoming more real every day.

The latest leak – via renowned tech insider, Digital Chat Station – suggests that the iPhone Fold will take on an unusual form. Measuring just under 5.5-inches on the outer screen and 7.74-inches on the inner display, the form factor looks set to be a lot different to other major players in the space.

It most closely resembles the original Google Pixel Fold, but should look very different to models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Even those with a more 'normal' set of dimensions should look fairly different to the handset being proposed by this leak.

Why? Well, that's a good question. Obviously standing out in a market which is becoming more crowded by the day is a good thing, but I suspect there's more to it than that.

The unfurled screen size is as near as makes no difference the size of an iPad Mini. I've long said that the iPhone Fold would be designed in such as a way as to make that obsolete – a small device which folds out into your on-the-go productivity device.

For me, that sounds pretty perfect. I love devices like the Honor Magic V3, which offers a comprehensive user experience without compromising on the form factor. Add in some lashings of Apple marketing and idiot-proof design and this could be a real hit.

Price is arguably the biggest barrier – Apple is a notoriously pricey company, and I can't see this being a cheap handset. The other consideration is slimness – with devices like the record-breaking Oppo Find N5 showing how slim foldable phones can go, big players like Apple have no excuse.