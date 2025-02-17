New iPhone Fold details suggest Apple's first foldable will be very different to rivals
This could be a real shake up for the foldable phone market
Quick Summary
New rumours have emerged about the iPhone Fold.
That suggests it could look very different to other foldable phones.
If you're a fan of emerging technology, you'll love foldable phones. These devices often look like something from a sci-fi movie, but instead represent the pinnacle of modern phone tech.
One manufacturer has been notably absent from the game so far, though. Apple has yet to start bending its iPhone models, instead opting to stick with the traditional slab design.
That all looks set to change, though, as the brand is increasingly becoming the subject of rumours. The iPhone Fold is certainly not a new idea, but it is one which seems to be becoming more real every day.
The latest leak – via renowned tech insider, Digital Chat Station – suggests that the iPhone Fold will take on an unusual form. Measuring just under 5.5-inches on the outer screen and 7.74-inches on the inner display, the form factor looks set to be a lot different to other major players in the space.
It most closely resembles the original Google Pixel Fold, but should look very different to models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Even those with a more 'normal' set of dimensions should look fairly different to the handset being proposed by this leak.
Why? Well, that's a good question. Obviously standing out in a market which is becoming more crowded by the day is a good thing, but I suspect there's more to it than that.
The unfurled screen size is as near as makes no difference the size of an iPad Mini. I've long said that the iPhone Fold would be designed in such as a way as to make that obsolete – a small device which folds out into your on-the-go productivity device.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For me, that sounds pretty perfect. I love devices like the Honor Magic V3, which offers a comprehensive user experience without compromising on the form factor. Add in some lashings of Apple marketing and idiot-proof design and this could be a real hit.
Price is arguably the biggest barrier – Apple is a notoriously pricey company, and I can't see this being a cheap handset. The other consideration is slimness – with devices like the record-breaking Oppo Find N5 showing how slim foldable phones can go, big players like Apple have no excuse.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Xbox confirms the console war is over, but could still be the ultimate winner
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has given up on trying to convert PlayStation fans
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sculpt a strong upper body and solid core with this four-move Pilates workout
Just grab a light pair of dumbbells or two medium-sized water bottles
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The foldable iPhone may arrive sooner than you think
Foldable display makers are preparing for the iPhone Fold
By John McCann Published