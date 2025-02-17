Oppo's Find N5 specs leak and they're that good, it's no wonder OnePlus ditched its next foldable
There's no shortage of excitement about the Oppo Find N5 after this leak
Quick Summary
The full specs for the Oppo Find N5 have leaked, revealing more about the phone.
Launching on 20 February, the Oppo Find N5 is shaping up to be a challenger for folding phone of the year.
For a long time it was thought that OnePlus would launch its next-gen folding phone just after the reveal of the Oppo Find N5. However, it now seems that OnePlus isn’t going to launch its device after all, with Oppo instead planning to use the Find N5 to rebuild its fanbase outside China.
That might also make perfect sense, because the Oppo Find N5 is shaping up to be quite the device. We’ve already seen it, with Tech Editor Mike Lowe able to share images, but not reveal any details about the device.
Oppo has been doing some of that already. We’ve seen that it’s really thin, we know that it has an IPX9 rating and we’ve heard that it’s coming with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, no one form or another.
Well, some of the waiting game is over, as the metaphorical belly of this beast has been slashed open by TENAA (via 91mobiles), with the specs spilling out for all to see.
It’s perhaps no surprise that Oppo is going to use this phone to establish a foothold in Europe, as it could be one of the best folding phones of the year.
From the leaked details we learn that this phone is 8.95mm thick when folded and weighs just 229g, which compares to 239g for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 - which is 12.1mm thick.
It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and it’s the 7-core version, so not exactly the same as the OnePlus 13 we’ve already seen this year. There will be 12 and 16GB RAM options, with storage up to 1TB.
Turning to the display and we have a 6.62-inch cover display and an 8.12-inch main display. Both support 120Hz, and both appear to be larger than you’ll get from Samsung’s folding phone. However, this phone is taller and wider than the Z Fold 6, so while it’s slimmer, the overall footprint is larger.
There’s a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging to power the things.
Finally the camera: the Oppo Find N5 will have a 50-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. There will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera to support it, which also sounds like it might be the weak link in that camera system.
As we’ve confirmed a couple of times in the past, the Oppo Find N5 will be officially announced on 20 February when all these details will be confirmed, as well as the important software and AI features that the phone will offer.
Naturally, we’ll bring you all the details when that happens, so you’re full in the know about one of the most interesting folding phones we’ve seen for a while.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
