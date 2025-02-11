Here’s when we’ll get to see the OnePlus Open 2 for the first time

Quick Summary The launch date for the Oppo Find N5 has been confirmed as 20 February. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be based on the Oppo phone, and should follow somewhere down the line.

There’s a lot of excitement about the OnePlus Open 2, which is expected to update one of the best folding phones that we’ve seen so far. While the news from OnePlus has been rather quiet, parent brand Oppo is making a lot more noise about the Oppo Find N5.

This is important because it’s expected that the OnePlus Open 2 will be based on the Oppo Find N5. While there will be cosmetic changes – as well as different software – the underlying hardware should be fundamentally the same.

So confirmation of the Oppo Find N5’s launch date of 20 February is something to celebrate. The launch is aimed at the Chinese market, with Oppo already teasing this phone widely, but we’d expect OnePlus to move into launch mode once the hubbub around the Find N5 has died down.

As I said, so far we’ve heard nothing from OnePlus about the replacement for the OnePlus Open, but with MWC on the horizon, I’d expect to hear something sooner rather than later.

Slimmer, stronger, more powerful 🦾Discover the ultra-thin #OPPOFindN5 in Cosmic Black and Misty White.#SlimYetPowerful pic.twitter.com/3Zyzr1ovQNFebruary 10, 2025

What do we know about the Oppo Find N5 so far?

Oppo has been rather generous with sharing details about its next-gen folding phone. It showed off just how slim it is, comparing it to the iPhone 16. It’s reported to be 9.2mm thick when folded, suggesting it will be under 5mm thick when open.

We’ve also heard that it’s going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, with the suggestion that will use the 7-core version of this chip. A 5,700mAh battery is rumoured with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Turning to the cameras we could be looking at three 50-megapixel sensors, with the telephoto offering 3x optical zoom. The software is expected to be Android 15 with ColorOS 15 – and this is where we’d expect the OnePlus phone to be different using OxygenOS.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It has also been revealed that the Oppo Find N5 offers IPX9 waterproofing, with images of the phone being used underwater circulated by official Oppo channels.

It certainly sounds like an impressive piece of hardware, with Oppo and OnePlus looking to launch these devices long before we see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 arrive.