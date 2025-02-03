Oppo reveals more details on its super thin foldable which continues to look every bit a Samsung killer

Quick Summary The Oppo Find N5 will come in white as well as black, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. These details have been confirmed by Oppo, but we still don't have a launch date for the phone as yet.

Oppo is preparing to launch the Oppo Find N5, a folding phone that’s set to take the category in a new direction. The brand seems to be in the middle of an extended tease for this phone, because we’re learning more and more about it, but we still don’t have a launch date as yet.

In the latest twist of the tale, Zhou Yibao – the product manager for Find N series devices at Oppo – has revealed a little more about this phone on Weibo. The details (uncovered by 91mobiles) tell us that the Oppo Find N5 will come in a white option, as well as the black that we’ve seen previously.

We've also learned some of the technicalities of the hinge. Manufacturers love to wax lyrical about the engineering that has gone into it, with Oppo telling us that it’s made up of a 3D-printed titanium alloy. As technical as that might be, as long as it offers a smooth action and feels great, I’m sure most users wouldn’t care if was knitted from cat hair.

What they might care about is that the Oppo Find N5 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the first folding phone to claim that honour. So far, we’ve been impressed by the phones we’ve reviewed using Qualcomm’s latest hardware, which includes the OnePlus 13, the Honor Magic 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It has previously been suggested that it could be running the Snapdragon 8 Elite 7-core, so wouldn't have been quite as powerful as some of those flagship phones I’ve mentioned.

One of the reasons that the Oppo Find N5 is interesting though, is that we’re fully expecting it to launch as the OnePlus Open 2 sometime after Oppo’s launch.

What do we know about the Oppo Find N5 so far?

Oppo has teased the Find N5 next to an iPhone just to show how slim it is when open. It also claims that it’s going to be the slimmest folding phone and that has the knock-on effect of being thin when closed, so it’s less of a bulge in your pocket.

As an aside, thin certainly looks like it’s going to be a theme in 2025, with rumours of a thin iPhone Air for later this year, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has already been teased.

Elsewhere, we know that the Oppo Find N5 will be waterproof, with an IPX9 rating. But although that means it won’t be damaged by water, there’s still no protection against dust ingress, so you’ll still have to be careful at the beach.

With the fairly open conversation about the Oppo Find N5 – and Zhou Yibao talking about how he was returning home from his New Year celebrations earlier this to work on the Find N5 – I think we can all agree that the launch of this phone won’t be far off.