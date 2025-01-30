Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge details leak, including alleged camera specs

Quick Summary The first details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have leaked. That includes camera specs, which sound like a very interesting prospect.

When the Samsung Galaxy S25 range was unveiled recently, it offered very few surprises. Much of the spec sheet had been rumoured or leaked in the months prior, leaving very little to the imagination.

Or so we thought. As the presentation ended, a video showcasing a broken down phone appeared. That was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, though the name was all we really knew about it at the time.

Flash forward a week and we're a little more clued up. The Edge looks to be the S25 Slim which was rumoured ahead of the event, simply under a new name. Now, more details have leaked – including a good look at the rumoured camera specs.

Those come from a Twitter user called PandaFlash, and focus mostly on the camera. That's said to be a 200MP main sensor, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide as part of the two-camera array on the rear.

That's an interesting combo, which would appear to place it between the S25 Ultra and the vanilla model. The 200MP main sensor is a feature of the Ultra, but that's paired with a 50MP ultra-wide, while the vanilla model has the 12MP ultra-wide sensor but a comparatively miniscule 50MP main camera.

We'll have to wait and see what is made possible with Samsung's software, but I'm dubious. Megapixel count definitely isn't the only important part of a phone camera, but in my experience, drastically different camera resolutions are really noticeable. This would be just about the most drastic one out there, and I fail to see how users wouldn't spot the sudden drop off in quality.

Aside from cameras, the user also reports that Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be used on the display. That's another neat feature, and should help to ensure some hardiness.

For anything else, though, we'll just have to wait for further details over the coming weeks and months.