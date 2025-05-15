Apple's future iPhone plans could borrow something from Samsung's past, but with significant enhancements
A massive design change for could be coming for the 20th anniversary iPhone
Quick Summary
Apple will reportedly adopt new screen technology for its 20th anniversary iPhone in 2027.
This could see a Pro model feature a display that curves on all sides to create a bezel-free experience. Samsung phone owners might find this idea familiar.
Although we're yet to see the iPhone 17 series launch, talk has turned to not just next year's replacements, but the 2027 models. And, if experts are right, we could be in for a significant change.
In fact, Apple might be planning to adopt something Samsung did for years for its 20th anniversary iPhone.
In compliance with similar theories from analysts, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that the 2027 iPhone will look markedly different to the current range. That's also been followed-up by a report from Korea, with ET News claiming that Apple will use "four-edge bending" technology for its display.
This would see the screen bend around each edge – left and right, top and bottom – to effectively remove the bezel entirely.
Haven't we seen something like that before?
It's a concept used by Samsung on its flagship handsets in the past, which slightly curved on the left and right sides to present smaller bezels. This latest tech will take that further, but the basic idea's the same.
Apple's bezel-free design could also go that extra step by removing the Dynamic Island too. ET News claims that an under-display camera could be utilised to present an entirely edge-to-edge screen with no cutouts.
Certainly, Apple will want something special for the 20th anniversary of iPhone, and changing the look and feel of its Pro models is a likely outcome.
After all, even though they've been considered amongst the best phones year-on-year, iPhone models have looked very similar for half a decade – since the iPhone 12 really.
What the 2027 device might be called is interesting: we got the iPhone X on its 10th anniversary, so an iPhone XX wouldn't seem too ludicrous. By rights it should be the iPhone 19, but that just doesn't fit the occasion. Whatever the name, you can be sure it'll raise a few eyebrows.
And there's plenty of time before then for more analysis, gossip and rumours.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
