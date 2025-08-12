An all-glass iPhone may be closer than we thought

Quick Summary A new leak suggests that Apple could be working on a truly all-glass iPhone that will offer the futuristic glass slab look we've all been waiting for. The sci-fi looking iPhone was spotted in a patent application that suggests Apple is working towards that future now.

Apple has already begun work on a more glass style user interface as seen in iOS 26, but now it appears this is part of its hardware plans too.

A fresh Apple patent has been found which shows the company is working on an all-glass style iPhone design.

This has been the stuff of sci-fi movies for years but it was always an Apple focus since ex design chief Jony Ive mentioned a "single slab of glass" design.

Now this patent appears to bring Apple a step closer to that with what it describes as a "six-sided glass enclosure".

What does the latest information tell us about the new iPhone?

While this could be an exciting direction, it's always worth taking these patent applications with a pinch of salt. While they are official Apple moves, they don't always lead directly to something that gets developed. That said, this does look detailed and focused enough to be a direction Apple is likely going towards with the iPhone.

The idea would likely mean a screen required to run edge-to-edge with no bezel at all. While bezels have been shrinking over the years with iPhones, getting rid of the edge entirely is still something that's not been achieved.

iPhone (Image credit: Future)

The patent says that this would give the appearance of a single slab of glass. This suggests that there may be more than just glass in this enclosure. As long as that look is achieved and the screen runs edge-to-edge, I'm not complaining.

The exact description reads, "The enclosure may appear visually and tactilely seamless, such that the entire enclosure may appear to be formed from a single piece of glass (even though it may be formed from multiple separate pieces attached together)."

(Image credit: Apple)

It sounds like the glass would have holes as these would be needed for the microphones and speaker setup. Although this does make me think of Song TVs where that single slab of screen glass is used with an actuator to turn the glass itself into a speaker. Just saying.

This sounds like it's a ways off before we start to see this tech in an iPhone. For now a jump forward like the expected iPhone 17 Air is what we can look forward to, with this glass update coming perhaps on a big anniversary year upgrade.