Some of the best TVs are made by Sony, which has a long history in cinema. Behind the scenes, the Japanese company is also well-known for making the best pro-grade monitors – which cost tens of thousands apiece – so it certainly knows a thing or two about the business.

For 2025, the best Sony TVs see new introductions under the Bravia banner. But some older models from 2024 and prior also continue in the range, with 'A' and 'K' models still part of the offering. So what's what and how does each model differ from the next?

Interestingly, Sony is maintaining that its top-tier Mini-LED set, the Bravia 9 from 2024, is its champion offering. Its best OLED TVs slot in beneath that, with the Bravia 8 II – a new reveal for 2025 – hitting the QD-OLED panel type, while the original Bravia 8 rules the classic OLED offering.

Here's how everything sits from top to bottom in Sony's 2025 TV range, with quick links to navigate to each model of interest below:

Sony TVs explained: OLED or LED?

A prefix = OLED (including QD-OLED) – from 2023 or earlier

= OLED (including QD-OLED) – from 2023 or earlier X prefix = LED (incl. Mini-LED, Full Array (FALD), LED) – from 2023 or earlier

= LED (incl. Mini-LED, Full Array (FALD), LED) – from 2023 or earlier Bravia = model number dependent, covers all panel types in 2025

Sony remains committed to offering both LED and OLED, including sub-divisions among those panel types (defining backlight control for the former, principally) – and newer technologies within each (defining panel technologies, such as Quantum Dot, i.e. QLED and QD-OLED).

For 2025, it considers its champion Mini-LED, the Bravia 9, to be its most accomplished – as this is the brightest offering. The Bravia 8 II sits below this, as the QD-OLED entry, while the original Bravia 8, a traditional OLED ('white' or 'W-OLED'), is one notch below.

But there are some older names lingering in among the mix. If you see a letter lead as a product name then you know it's an older release: the X prefix has been used for LED, while A has been used for OLED from 2023.

In some instances there's a mix of two – the 77-inch A95L remains current, for example, with the 55- and 65-inch Bravia 8 II models supplementing this. So it's not the clearest cut naming convention right now – but you can clearly see that 'Bravia' is the overall future in naming intent.

Sony 2025 OLED range – QD-OLED, OLED

Sony Bravia 8 II

(Image credit: Future / Mike Low)

55in and 65in sizes only

Second-gen QD-OLED panel type

While this new-for-2025 model sits top of the page, it's actually one notch down in Sony's line-up – check out the Bravia 9 Mini-LED for its top dog – but represents the current best in OLED's offering, thanks to a second-gen QD-OLED panel.

The Bravia 8 II effectively replaces the A95L, but only in 55- and 65-inch sizes – the 77-inch panel isn't easily made in this second-gen QD-OLED form, so the A95L continues in that size (with the first-gen panel type).

The Bravia 8 II does promise to be "more affordable than the A95L", though, while delivering 25% higher peak brightness than that model. It brings a slim design (just 34mm) and XR Triluminous Max processing for an even wider colour gamut than before.

Sony A95L

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

77in size only for 2025

First-gen QD-OLED panel type

55- and 65-inch were produced – but effectively replaced by Bravia 8 II

The A95L was Sony's top-drawer TV for 2023 and into 2024. It continues into 2025, too, but only in its 77-inch scale – as the Bravia 8 II, above, effectively replaces it at the other two sizes.

With peak brightness up to 200% greater than the previous A95K model, it was very clear just how much better this upgrade was. A then-new heatsink enabled this brightness push – but the Bravia 8 II is even brighter again, by 25%.

Like the Bravia 8 II, the A95L houses top-end tech, such as a top-tier MediaTek HDMI chipset, meaning 4K support at 120fps with Dolby Vision. A less reflective panel coating than before and a really gorgeous design with impressive 2.2-channel audio from the panel itself (using Acoustic Surface Audio+) finish things off.

Sony Bravia 8

(Image credit: Sony)

55in, 65in, 77in sizes

OLED panel (White OLED / WOLED)

Back in 2024, Sony's new classic OLED model – or 'white OLED' (W-OLED for short) – was the Bravia 8, which still remains in the range.

Think of it as a minor step down from the Mark II model, as QD-OLED versus OLED, but it's comparable to the LG OLED C4 – as that's the kind of panel it uses (i.e. it's not Micro Lens Array, as per the OLED G5).

This model could be considered a replacement for the earlier Sony A80L, which is no longer part of the 2025 range – but still a good buy, if you can find it on the cheap.

Sony A90K

(Image credit: Future)

42in and 48in sizes only

As you'll spot from the 'K' in the name (it doesn't stand for 'kittens', despite the image, sorry), this model is the 2022 release. So why no Sony A90L/A90M or applicable Bravia model for 2025? Sony simply doesn't see that as necessary.

The reason for the A90K's existence is that small-scale classic OLED panels – here in 42- and 48-inches only – is fairly low in demand. So while stock is still here, it makes sense to keep selling – as you can't buy the Bravia 8 in those sizes.

Sony 2025 LED range – Mini-LED, QLED, FALD, LED

Sony Bravia 9

(Image credit: Sony)

75in and 85in only

Mini-LED backlight

Brightest in range

Sony's top TV for 2025 continues to be the Bravia 9. This sits above and effectively replaces the excellent Sony X95L and makes a number of improvements.

The Bravia 9 will come in 75- and 85-inch sizes only, sticking to Sony's trend of going big with its top model. But there's a top backlight system in XR Backlight Master Drive – which gives a 50% boost in brightness, while also offering three times the number of dimming zones to address the OLED competition.

It's much brighter than anything else in Sony's range, hence its position as the top-positioned model, while top-end features such as Acoustic Multi-Audio+ (which introduces a beam tweeter and frame tweeter to give a wider soundstage from the eight-speaker system) assert its placement.

However, while it offers 4K 120Hz support, only two of the four ports are HDMI 2.1 and able to deliver this refresh rate with Dolby Vision HDR. Which does put a question mark on why it's still Sony's top telly, but perhaps there's a Bravia 9 II incoming for 2026...?

Sony Bravia 7

(Image credit: Sony)

55in (UK only), 65in, 75in, 85in

Mini-LED backlight

The Bravia 7 sits below the Bravia 9 (and the Bravia 8 and 8 II OLED type models) – and in a wider range of sizes, including popular smaller scales. While this is still very bright, it's not as punchy as the 9.

Think of it as a replacement for the X90L. The big difference here is that it moves from a Full Array LED ('FALD') to Mini-LED. As a result it's brighter than before, while offering better dimming zone control.

The audio arrangement isn't as sophisticated on the Bravia 7 as it is on the Bravia 9, so here you have Acoustic Multi-Audio, with four speakers. That'll be reflected in the pricing though.

Sony Bravia 5

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

55in, 65in, 75in, 85in, 98in sizes

Mini-LED backlight

The Bravia 5 is also new for 2025, and again a Mini-LED type, but the demos of it show it's less bright than the Bravia 7 and Bravia 9 models.

The key thing in the Bravia 5 is the variety of sizes in which it's available: including up to 98-inches. That's the largest TV in Sony's range.

It replaces the Sony X90L, adding more precision in dimming zones for better high dynamic range presentation than before. That's partly thanks to the XR Processor being on board, too.

Sony X85L

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

55in, 65in, 75in sizes

FALD (Full-Array LED)

As the product number drops you'll see a difference in overall picture quality potential. The X85L is a Full Array LED set first launched in 2023 – and the cut-off point for 100Hz/120Hz output, as the TVs lower in the range are 50/60Hz only.

The design is simplified, as is the backlight array, so it's less precise than models above. And as the Bravia 3, below, is now introduced in the range, the X85L will continue until stock is sold out.

Sony Bravia 3

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

43in, 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in

LED backlit

Another new entry for 2025, at the base of the LED range, is the Bravia 3, which replaces the X75WL.

It's the most affordable Bravia model, delivering decent image quality – but with fewer dimming zones and less brightness, it's clearly the entry-level model in the range.