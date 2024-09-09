Apple Watch 10: everything you need to know about Apple’s sleekest, brightest, and most feature-packed wearable yet

Apple has done it again with the Apple Watch 10, and this time, it’s bigger, brighter, and thinner than ever before. With the most impressive display of any Apple Watch to date – yes, even larger than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 – this new model has pushed the boundaries of what a smartwatch can do. So, what’s new? And more importantly, why should you care? Let's dive into the juicy details.

A screen that commands attention

The Apple Watch 10 sports the biggest display Apple has ever put on a watch, boasting 30% more screen real estate than the Series 6. That means extra room for your notifications, health data, and even one more line of text on the larger screen, making it easier to glance through your info. And if you’ve ever struggled to type on a smartwatch, your days of frustration are over – the expansive display makes tapping out a message a breeze.

Apple has also rounded out the corners of both the case and display, giving it a slick, softer look that just screams premium. Combine that with the watch’s wider aspect ratio and IonX glass that stretches further down the case, and you’ve got a screen that's not only beautiful but also incredibly tough.

Oh, and did I mention it’s 40% brighter when viewed from an angle? This wide-angle OLED display shines bright, whether you’re glancing at it head-on or catching a peek from the side.

And here’s something fun: the screen refreshes once a second, so the second hand is visibly ticking away, even when your wrist is down. It's the small details like this that make Apple, well, Apple.

Thinner, lighter, faster

In true Apple fashion, the Apple Watch 10 is 10% thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9, clocking in at a mere 9.7mm thick. How did they do it? By miniaturising the components inside, naturally. But they didn’t stop there.

Apple reworked the speaker system, so you can play music directly from the watch without needing to use your headphones or a paired device. And, with the addition of a redesigned metal back with an integrated antenna, you’re getting faster, more reliable connections.

Speaking of speed, the charging coil is larger, meaning you can charge your Apple Watch 10 from 0% to 80% battery in just 30 minutes. Whether you're charging up before a workout or a busy day, you'll spend less time plugged in and more time on the move. And weighing 10% less than before, it’s light as a feather on your wrist.

New look, new materials

Apple is offering the Apple Watch 10 in a polished titanium finish, replacing the previous stainless steel option. The polished titanium comes in stunning Natural Gold and Dark Slate grey, with a shimmering dial that reacts beautifully to your every movement. You’ll also get the sapphire front crystal, which not only looks sleek but is built to resist the bumps and scratches of everyday life.

Oh, and for fans of colour, you can grab the aluminium Apple Watch 10 in the new Jet Black, Warm Rose Gold, or Classic Silver finishes. No matter your style, there’s a finish that’ll suit your wrist.

Packed with features – and environmentally friendly

Apple is making waves with its commitment to sustainability, and the Apple Watch 10 is 100% carbon neutral. That means you can rock this gorgeous piece of tech guilt-free, knowing it’s made with the environment in mind.

But, let’s talk about the brains behind the beauty. Powered by the custom Apple Silicone S10 chip, complete with a 4-core neural engine, this thing is lightning fast. It runs on watchOS 11, which introduces Smart Stacks that automatically add widgets based on your habits, ensuring you always have the info you need right at your fingertips. And the new Translate app comes to Apple Watch, helping you translate languages on the go.

Health-conscious? Apple Watch 10 has you covered. It’s now equipped to monitor sleep apnea and comes with dive functions inherited from the Apple Watch Ultra, complete with the Huish Outdoors Dive app for underwater adventurers.

Availability and pricing

Excited yet? You won’t have to wait long. The Apple Watch 10 drops on September 20, starting at a cool $400. Given everything this watch packs in – from the sleek design to the cutting-edge features – it’s looking like a steal for tech lovers. Head over to Apple for more info.