Apple Watch X will lack one of the Ultra's biggest features, claims source

Quick Summary A leak has appeared on X that details what's expected for the Apple Watch Series 10. Trusted leaker Majin Bu says the Apple Watch X won't have a flat display like the Watch Ultra 2, despite previous rumours.

We're a matter of days away from Apple's next Special Event, which will take place on 9 September and is expected to showcase not only new iPhones, but new Apple Watch models and perhaps even AirPods too.

There have been a range of rumours covering the devices, from an early unboxing video claimed to be revealing the iPhone 16 Pro Max, to what we can expect from the AirPods (4th generation). But this year is a special year for Apple Watch, too.

The Glowtime event will mark exactly 10 years from when the Apple Watch was first announced as the "one more thing" on the back of the iPhone 6 launch on 9 September 2014 (that's no coincidence). As such, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Apple Watch Series X, which will succeed the current Apple Watch Series 9.

Some rumours have previously suggested the Series X (Apple Watch, not the Snapdragon chipset in some of the latest Windows laptops), would come with a flat display like the Apple Watch Ultra 2. However, a leak from the reliable Majin Bu on X (previously Twitter), via iMore, has suggested that might not be the case.

Apple Watch 10 changes based on what I have been told from my source:1. Will be available in 2 new sizes 42-46 mm2. The display should remain identical (curved display)3. The speaker design becomes like on Apple Watch Ultra as you can see in the image, but the speakers will… pic.twitter.com/J0XqyvFQBgSeptember 3, 2024

They said their source told them the Apple Watch Series 10 would feature a rounded display like the Apple Watch 9, though the speakers will look similar to the Watch Ultra.

It was also claimed stainless steel would be ditched in favour of titanium, again taking from the Apple Watch Ultra 2, while the body would be thinner and new sizes would be introduced, replacing 41 and 45mm with 42 and 46mm respectively.

The Watch Series 10 is also said to have a new Milanese Loop band that is made of titanium rather than stainless steel and it will come in colour options of "gold, black, starlight, original colour." We presume the "original colour" could refer to natural titanium, but it's not clear.

It's also important to note that this is just speculation for now, so there may still be some hope for the Watch Ultra's flat display.

As with all leaks, you should of course take the information with a pinch of salt until the official details are revealed. Thankfully, there's less than a week to wait for Tim Cook and co to take to the stage and detail what the 10th anniversary Apple Watch has to offer, so it's not long before we find out which rumours are accurate.