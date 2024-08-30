An alleged iPhone 16 Pro Max unboxing is out there already

Quick Summary A couple of videos have surfaced online ahead of Apple's next event on 9 September. The first video appears to show off the iPhone 16 in black, while the second seems to show off an unboxing of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.

We're coming up to a week away from Apple's next event, which will take place on 9 September at Apple Park, and be streamed online on the company's YouTube channel and Event page. The 9 September event is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 series, alongside several new Apple Watch models and perhaps even new AirPods.

A couple of surprise videos have appeared online, however (picked up by 91Mobiles), with one appearing to show the iPhone 16 in the flesh. The other seems to be showing off an unboxing of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the rumoured Desert Titanium colour option.

Neither video shows the display turned on for either device, so there's a chance the models featured are non-working dummy models. A previous video has appeared claiming to show off the iPhone 16 colours so it's not the first time we've seen footage of the upcoming handsets, but the unboxing one does take it one step further.

iPhone 16 is so hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BEu2Vr8b3cAugust 28, 2024

The first video showing off the iPhone 16 comes from reliable tipster Majin Bu and appears to show the device in black, in the rain. It's 15-seconds long and doesn't really change the viewing angle so the only thing you can see is the new, rumoured vertical camera array on the back, said to be to allow Spatial Video recording, and the black colour option out in the wild.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Desert Titanium Unboxing - YouTube Watch On

The second video is 24-seconds and it's a little more interesting as it appears to show the iPhone 16 Pro Max device being unboxed, as we mentioned. It's worth mentioning that videos like these can be edited cleverly, but nonetheless, it does seem to present the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the rumoured Desert Titanium colour option.

The unboxing video offers a couple of extra viewing angles compared to the iPhone 16 video too, showing the rumoured camera button on the edge and the extra rings around the camera lenses on the rear. Again though, it doesn't turn the display on so it's difficult to determine how legitimate the video is.

Thankfully, there's not long to wait until the devices are officially announced so we will find out how close to the real thing these videos are in just over a week.