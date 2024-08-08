iPhone 16 hands-on video shows every colour to expect... again

Quick Summary
A video has appeared on YouTube presenting five dummy models of the iPhone 16.
The video shows off the new colours expected for the new iPhones, whilst also presenting the differences in design compared to the iPhone 15 models.
We're still quite a few weeks away from any sort of official iPhone announcement, with most of the rumours pointing towards the second week of September.
The iPhone 16 models are expected to arrive at the event, alongside new Apple Watch devices, and there have even been rumours of updated AirPods too, so it's set to be a pretty busy event.
When it comes to the iPhone 16 though – the vanilla model rather than the Pro – the surprises are starting to diminish. We have already seen leaks of the colours expected for the iPhone 16 models thanks to an image posted by Sonny Dickson, and now a video has appeared from Aaron Zollo on YouTube (spotted by 9to5Mac) supporting those new colours.
Based on the video (and the previous image from Sonny), the iPhone 16 looks like it will come in Blue, Green, Pink, White and Black. The colours also appear to be more saturated compared to the pastel options of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with the green and blue particularly appealing.
The 7-minute video also goes into quite a lot of detail as to what changes to expect in terms of design.
The dummy models shown in the video are allegedly used by case manufacturers to compare changes. They include vertically-arranged camera lenses within a pill-shaped camera housing, said to be designed especially to take Spatial Video to then view on Apple Vision Pro.
In place of the silent toggle, there now looks like there will be a programmable Action Button, as seen on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max ushered in last year. A slighter larger display is also rumoured for the iPhone 16, with a 6.3-inch screen instead of a 6.1-inch screen, still offering Dynamic Island but with thinner bezels.
The colours shown in the video are expected to come on the both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.
Of course, these are just dummy models and there is no guarantee they are the real deal either so don't get your hopes up too high. We will have to wait until Apple officially announces the devices, but we are absolutely here for that green if it arrives.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
